Foland, DeCarlo, Oreta Win Antioch Speedway Features

Antioch, CA…August 18…Burt Foland Jr won his first All Star Series Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event at Antioch Speedway Saturday night. Foland has had five second place finishes in the last two years. This time, he used his outside front row start to bolt into the lead at the green flag and score the impressive victory. Only championship contender Matt DeMartini could manage to stay on the lead lap in second. Jacob Tuttle had a mishap lining up for the Main Event and failed to make the start. Meanwhile, incoming point leader Art McCarthy tore off his front end in a crash involving Jeff Strole. David Dias had his best finish in second, followed by Tim Burcher.

Nick DeCarlo maintained his point lead with a division-leading sixth 20 lap Dirt Modified Main Event victory. The race was destined to go non-stop, and DeCarlo moved quickly into third from his fourth row starting spot. DeCarlo made a move around second place Sean O’Gara by lap seven and set his sights on race long leader and championship rival Bobby Motts Jr. Motts caught a pair of slower cars on the 18th lap. He attempted a move around one of them exiting Turn 2 on the high side, but the car pushed into his path, allowing DeCarlo to race by for the lead. DeCarlo led the final two laps to win, followed by Motts, O’Gara, Tommy Fraser and Carl Berendsen II.

Reigning champion, Kimo Oreta notched his fourth 20 lap Limited Late Model Main Event win of the season. Oreta bolted out to the lead at the start as heat race winner Mark Garner tried to get around the El Camino of Ryan Cherezian for eight laps. Once Garner gained second, he found himself trailing Oreta by a straightaway in the non-stop event. Oreta lapped fifth place finisher Mike Walko with two laps to go as he won convincingly. Garner settled for second, followed by Cherezian and Chad Hammer.

Reigning champion Cameron Swank scored his sixth 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event win of the season. Earlier this year, rookie Haley Gomez led 19 and a 1/2 laps before spinning. This time, she had a front-row start and enjoyed several side-by-side laps with Swank before he moved by for the lead. Swank went on to win and point leader Chris Sorensen also got by Gomez for the second place finish. Gomez settled for a season-high third place finish, followed by Michael Cooper and Josh Leach.

Jerry Doty won his first 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event of the season. Doty is the 2010 champion, and he won the race from second starting. Reigning champion and current point leader Mike Corsaro picked up his fifth second place finish of the season. David Rosa, Toby Brown, David Michael Rosa and Chuck Conover completed the lead lap finishing order.

Next Saturday night, the All Star Series Wingless Spec Sprints and DIRTcar Late Models return to the lineup along with A Modifieds, B Modifieds and Hobby Stocks. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

All Star Series Antioch Speedway

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Heat Winner (6 Laps)-Art McCarthy. Main Event (20 laps)-Burt Foland Jr, Matt DeMartini, David Dias, Tim Burcher, Art McCarthy, Jeff Strole, Jacob Tuttle.

A Modifieds

Heat Winners (6 laps)-Nick DeCarlo Michael Paul Jr. Main Event (20 laps)-Nick DeCarlo, Bobby Motts Jr., Sean O’Gara, Tommy Fraser, Carl Berendsen II, Michael Paul, Trevor Clymens, Chuck Golden, Jay Bryant, Kevin Brown.

Limited Late Models

Heat Winner (6 laps)-Mark Garner. Main Event (20 laps)-Kimo Oreta, Mark Garner, Ryan Cherezian, Chad Hammer, Mike Walko, John Evans.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (6 laps)-Cameron Swank, Chris Sorensen. Main Event (20 Laps)-Cameron Swank, Chris Sorensen, Haley Gomez, Michael Cooper, Josh Leach, Anthony Vigna, Mike Matheson, Brianna Troen, Frank Furtato, Ed Letterman.

Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Mike Corsaro David Rosa. Main Event (20 Laps)-Jerry Doty, Mike Corsaro, David Rosa, Toby Brown, David Michael Rosa, Chuck Conover, Chris Becker, Jessie Pfeiffer, Mario Marques, Timmy Ryan.