(08-11-2018, Dacono CO) Expecting the arrival of his first child at any moment Chris Eggleaton utilized his nervous energy to sweep the night’s events in the CNS Super Late Model division. Eggleston set quick time, won the 25 lap Snap-On Tools pre-feature and also took home the big 100 lap finale. Chad Cowen made a late race pass on David Hondel to steal the Galitz Trucking Late Model feature while Kyle Ray ran away with the Supermodified feature event. Drama in the Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stocks as Jonathan Lindberg banged his way to the win and last but not least Jared “Wally” Wall and Terri Pugilise easily took home the victory in the Witthar Racing Trains.

CNS Super Late Models

The first of two Super Late Model feature events was a 25 lap Snap-On Tools sponsored race that lined up the cars according to their qualifying order which put quick time award winner Chris Eggleston on the pole position with rookie driver Cody Dempster in the #24 along side. Dempster faded back after the green but Brett Yackey in the #32 car moved up to give a brief challenge for the lead. Eggleston was having none of that and settled into a groove which he used to cruise to an easy victory. Brett Yackey was 2nd, #11 Darren Robertson was 3rd and #48 Eddie Vecchiarelli was 4th. Dempster would take the final spot in the top 5.

Chris Eggleston’s night couldn’t have been stressful and exciting all at the same time. Not only was he gunning for a sweep of the night’s events but also anxiously awaiting word from his wife regarding the imminent arrival of his first child. Chris would have work to do in the 100 lap Super Late Model finale as he would start way back in the 4th row.

Bruce “the Moose” Yackey occupied the pole position with points leader Michael Scott along side. After just a few laps Yackey’s engine popped and sputtered and he pulled into the pits for repairs. This gave Scott control of the race with Robertson just behind. After a double-file restart Robertson grabbed the lead from Scott and Eggleston moved into to 2nd place. Another car moving up through the field was #42 Mark Neff who appeared to be gaining momentum as he moved into the battle for the lead. At the halfway mark it was still Robertson and Eggleston running one and two and you could sense that each driver was saving something for the other.

Eggleston made his move for the lead and Robertson seemed to be satisfied with 2nd with Neff close behind in 3rd position. With 25 laps to go the top 3 cars were nose to tail when a caution came out for #91 Chris Atkinson spinning in turn 2. When the green came back out there were just 5 laps remaining and Eggleston lined up inside Robertson. Clearly Robertson had saved some tire as he fiercely battled Eggleston on the outside lane. Side by side the 22 and the 11 thrilled the CNS fans with a sprint to the finish. Robertson was quicker diving into the corner but Chris would stride back out front on the exit.

Youngster Cody Dempster had also saved his best for last as he made his presence felt moving into the battle for the lead in 3rd place. On the final lap Eggleston found a little something which propelled him to the checkered flag for the huge victory and the sweep on the night. Darren Robertson took 2nd with Dempster finishing an impressive 3rd place. #08 Jace Hansen drove a steady race and took home 4th place while Eddie Vecchiarelli was the final car in the top 5.

The Super Late Models are right back in action Saturday August 18th for the Colorado Lottery Max Millions Night.

25 Lap Feature Event: #22 Chris Eggleston

100 Lap Feature Event: 22 Chris Eggleston

QUICK TIME: #22 Chris Eggleston 16.542

Galitz Transportation Late Models

An unexpected driver dominated almost the entirety of the Galitz Transportation Late Model feature event. David Hondel in the beautiful #07 grabbed an early lead in the race and set sail after passing #94 Kyle Morse on lap two. #3 Wade Grove was reeling in Hondel but didn’t seem to have enough to make a move for the lead.

After a mid-race caution #76 Chad Cowen began to pressure Hondel for the lead. It looked like Cowen had the advantage but to Hondel’s credit he battled back on the outside and retook control of the race. The final lap was a wild one as Cowen dove under Hondel entering turn one. The two leaders made contact in turn two causing Hondel to bobble just enough to allow Cowen to gain a slight edge. The cars drag raced out of turn four with Cowen narrowly taking the win from Hondel. Brett Yackey who had also worked his way into the final battle for the win settled for a close 3rd place at the finish line.

FEATURE: #76 Chad Cowen

FAST DASH: #7y Brett Yackey

DASH: #94 Kyle Morse

QUICK TIME: #7Y Brett Yackey 17.892

Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stocks

Action, action, action all over the track was on display as the Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stocks bumped and banged their way through the feature event. #21R Robert Hoard grabbed an early lead but that didn’t last long when #32 Cody Milan and #60 Jonathan Lindberg also took turns riding out front.

With Lindberg leading the fans got to see newcomer Bradley Willox in the gorgeous #57 Super Stock pull up on Lindberg’s bumper and a battle for the lead ensued. With the laps winding down Willox made a move on the inside of Lindberg for the lead going down the front straightaway. Lindberg banged doors with Willox forcing the 57 car to fall back a few positions.

When the checkered flag flew it was Lindberg out front followed by Hoard and #99s Sam Messerli. Willox settled for 4th and Cody Milan was the final car in the top 5.

The Super Stocks return to action August 25th

FEATURE: #60 Jonathon Lindberg

FAST DASH: #60 Jonathon Lindberg

DASH: #32x Scott Tranthem

QUICK TIME: #60 Jonathan Lindberg 19.920

Supermodifieds

12 Supermods took the green flag for their feature event and all eyes were on #95 Chris Muhler and #58 Kyle Ray who had shown earlier in their dash race that they were the two fastest cars on the track. It didn’t take long for Muhler to get to the lead and after a brief battle Ray zoomed to the lead.

Once Ray was out front it was all over as he cruised to the win. Muhler in his sprint car was without question the next best car as he took 2nd place. Last year’s champion Ricky Otts was 3rd place.

FEATURE: #58 Kyle Ray

FAST DASH: #58 Kyle Ray

DASH: #40 Harry Stone

QUICK TIME: #58 Kyle Ray 14.395

Witthar Racing Trains

One of the better field’s of Witthar Racing Trains was on hand for the Great Scott’s Eatery Summer Sizzler as 8 sets of Driver and Brakeman took the green flag. As per usual the Train feature was pure carnage to the cheers of the large CNS crowd. Jared “Wally” Wall and Terri Pugilise continued their winning ways by besting the field and taking home the trophy.

Feature: #86 The Last Call Train

OFFICIAL RESULTS

100 Lap Super Late Model Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

2. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

3. 24 Cody Dempster (R) Parker

4. 08 Jace Hansen Greeley

5. 42 Mark Neff Berthoud

6. 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli Jr Brighton

7. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne

8. 21 Conner Snow Morrison

9. 9 Justin Simonson Wheatridge

10. 4 Bradley Tilton* Cheyenne

11. 91 Chris Atkinson Cheyenne

12. 80 Ray Daniels Monument

13. 84 Matt Zwingleberg Parker

14. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

15. 27 Roger Avants Littleton

16. 29 Matt Brunker Lakewood

17. 25 Monty Skinner Black Hawk

18. 19 Matthew Martinez Parker

19. 79 Brad Jenkins (R) Castle Rock

20. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

DNS 22X Mark Jones Denver

25 Lap Super Late Model Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

2. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

3. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

4. 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli Jr Brighton

5. 24 Cody Dempster (R) Parker

6. 42 Mark Neff Berthoud

7. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne

8. 9 Justin Simonson Wheatridge

9. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

10. 08 Jace Hansen Greeley

11. 21 Conner Snow Morrison

12. 91 Chris Atkinson Cheyenne

13. 4 Bradley Tilton* Cheyenne

14. 80 Ray Daniels Monument

15. 27 Roger Avants Littleton

16. 25 Monty Skinner Black Hawk

17. 19 Matthew Martinez Parker

18. 84 Matt Zwingleberg Parker

19. 29 Matt Brunker Lakewood

20. 79 Brad Jenkins (R) Castle Rock

21. 22X Mark Jones Denver

Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 76 Chad Cowan Gering

2. 07 Dave Hondel (R) Cheyenne

3. 7Y Brett Yackey Greeley

4. 3 Wade Grove Thronton

5. 53G Nathan Gasser Westminster

6. 31 Derek Smith Mead

7. 98P Natalie Phelps (R) Cheyenne

8. 9 Brent Cave Brighton

9. 94 Kyle Morse Peyton

10. 27 Wendi Lewis Johnstown

11. 6K Jonathan Knee

12. 91 George Burke Colo Springs

13. 85 Don Cole (R) Dacono

14. 50 Justin McKeachie (R)

15. 11 Monte Paulsen Pueblo West

16. 17 Paul Deines Frederick

17. 72 Gary Cagle Ft Collins

18. 33B Christopher Buskirk Bayard

DNS 24 Eric Bowers (R) Colorado Springs

Supermodifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 58 Kyle Ray* Littleton

2. 95 Cris Muhler Brighton

3. 13 Ricky Otts New Caney TX

4. 1j Luke Johnson Bennett

5. 2 Richard Castor JR* Bennett

6. 34 Randy Whitman Ft. Collins

7. 40 Harry Stone

8. 4 Cody Castor * Bennett

9. 52x Jordan Decenick Milliken

10. 18 Cody Curry

11. 15 Josh Lewis* Aurora

DNS 02 Johnny Pickard Pueblo

Super Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 60 Jonathan Lindberg Brighton

2. 21R Robert Hoard Cheyenne

3. 99s Sam Messerli Thornton

4. 57 Bradley Willox

5. 32 Cody Milan Ft. Collins

6. 21 Christopher Nelson Arvada

7. 3.2 Robert Davey Erie

8. 45 Rebecca Simpson Colo Springs

9. 88 Nick Davis

10. 32x Scott Trantham

11. 11g ?

12. 04 William Simmons II Pueblo

13. 55 Damian Lockhart Arvada

14. 81 Kyle Shanahan

15. 66 Tyler Van Der Elzen

16. 31 ??

17. 14 Bill Simmons III

18. 28S McCaslin Coin

19. 02 Darrell Smith Littleton

20. 99w Troy Witthar Arvada

21. 19 Shelby Cortese Thornton

22. 11 Nick Tabor

Trains

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 86 Last Call Jared and Terri

2. 13 Crazy Train Taylor and Stephanie

3. 8 Anger Management Kelly and Nic

4. 26 Slam Trak Fri and RyRy

5. 311 Bipolar Express Cassie and Glenna

6. 01 Lonnie Watkins Gabe Gomez

7. 1 Robert Davey Dave Schmidt

8. 5 Hearse Train Alex and Alegra