(08-11-2018, Dacono CO) Expecting the arrival of his first child at any moment Chris Eggleaton utilized his nervous energy to sweep the night’s events in the CNS Super Late Model division. Eggleston set quick time, won the 25 lap Snap-On Tools pre-feature and also took home the big 100 lap finale. Chad Cowen made a late race pass on David Hondel to steal the Galitz Trucking Late Model feature while Kyle Ray ran away with the Supermodified feature event. Drama in the Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stocks as Jonathan Lindberg banged his way to the win and last but not least Jared “Wally” Wall and Terri Pugilise easily took home the victory in the Witthar Racing Trains.
CNS Super Late Models
The first of two Super Late Model feature events was a 25 lap Snap-On Tools sponsored race that lined up the cars according to their qualifying order which put quick time award winner Chris Eggleston on the pole position with rookie driver Cody Dempster in the #24 along side. Dempster faded back after the green but Brett Yackey in the #32 car moved up to give a brief challenge for the lead. Eggleston was having none of that and settled into a groove which he used to cruise to an easy victory. Brett Yackey was 2nd, #11 Darren Robertson was 3rd and #48 Eddie Vecchiarelli was 4th. Dempster would take the final spot in the top 5.
Chris Eggleston’s night couldn’t have been stressful and exciting all at the same time. Not only was he gunning for a sweep of the night’s events but also anxiously awaiting word from his wife regarding the imminent arrival of his first child. Chris would have work to do in the 100 lap Super Late Model finale as he would start way back in the 4th row.
Bruce “the Moose” Yackey occupied the pole position with points leader Michael Scott along side. After just a few laps Yackey’s engine popped and sputtered and he pulled into the pits for repairs. This gave Scott control of the race with Robertson just behind. After a double-file restart Robertson grabbed the lead from Scott and Eggleston moved into to 2nd place. Another car moving up through the field was #42 Mark Neff who appeared to be gaining momentum as he moved into the battle for the lead. At the halfway mark it was still Robertson and Eggleston running one and two and you could sense that each driver was saving something for the other.
Eggleston made his move for the lead and Robertson seemed to be satisfied with 2nd with Neff close behind in 3rd position. With 25 laps to go the top 3 cars were nose to tail when a caution came out for #91 Chris Atkinson spinning in turn 2. When the green came back out there were just 5 laps remaining and Eggleston lined up inside Robertson. Clearly Robertson had saved some tire as he fiercely battled Eggleston on the outside lane. Side by side the 22 and the 11 thrilled the CNS fans with a sprint to the finish. Robertson was quicker diving into the corner but Chris would stride back out front on the exit.
Youngster Cody Dempster had also saved his best for last as he made his presence felt moving into the battle for the lead in 3rd place. On the final lap Eggleston found a little something which propelled him to the checkered flag for the huge victory and the sweep on the night. Darren Robertson took 2nd with Dempster finishing an impressive 3rd place. #08 Jace Hansen drove a steady race and took home 4th place while Eddie Vecchiarelli was the final car in the top 5.
The Super Late Models are right back in action Saturday August 18th for the Colorado Lottery Max Millions Night.
25 Lap Feature Event: #22 Chris Eggleston
100 Lap Feature Event: 22 Chris Eggleston
QUICK TIME: #22 Chris Eggleston 16.542
Galitz Transportation Late Models
An unexpected driver dominated almost the entirety of the Galitz Transportation Late Model feature event. David Hondel in the beautiful #07 grabbed an early lead in the race and set sail after passing #94 Kyle Morse on lap two. #3 Wade Grove was reeling in Hondel but didn’t seem to have enough to make a move for the lead.
After a mid-race caution #76 Chad Cowen began to pressure Hondel for the lead. It looked like Cowen had the advantage but to Hondel’s credit he battled back on the outside and retook control of the race. The final lap was a wild one as Cowen dove under Hondel entering turn one. The two leaders made contact in turn two causing Hondel to bobble just enough to allow Cowen to gain a slight edge. The cars drag raced out of turn four with Cowen narrowly taking the win from Hondel. Brett Yackey who had also worked his way into the final battle for the win settled for a close 3rd place at the finish line.
FEATURE: #76 Chad Cowen
FAST DASH: #7y Brett Yackey
DASH: #94 Kyle Morse
QUICK TIME: #7Y Brett Yackey 17.892
Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stocks
Action, action, action all over the track was on display as the Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stocks bumped and banged their way through the feature event. #21R Robert Hoard grabbed an early lead but that didn’t last long when #32 Cody Milan and #60 Jonathan Lindberg also took turns riding out front.
With Lindberg leading the fans got to see newcomer Bradley Willox in the gorgeous #57 Super Stock pull up on Lindberg’s bumper and a battle for the lead ensued. With the laps winding down Willox made a move on the inside of Lindberg for the lead going down the front straightaway. Lindberg banged doors with Willox forcing the 57 car to fall back a few positions.
When the checkered flag flew it was Lindberg out front followed by Hoard and #99s Sam Messerli. Willox settled for 4th and Cody Milan was the final car in the top 5.
The Super Stocks return to action August 25th
FEATURE: #60 Jonathon Lindberg
FAST DASH: #60 Jonathon Lindberg
DASH: #32x Scott Tranthem
QUICK TIME: #60 Jonathan Lindberg 19.920
Supermodifieds
12 Supermods took the green flag for their feature event and all eyes were on #95 Chris Muhler and #58 Kyle Ray who had shown earlier in their dash race that they were the two fastest cars on the track. It didn’t take long for Muhler to get to the lead and after a brief battle Ray zoomed to the lead.
Once Ray was out front it was all over as he cruised to the win. Muhler in his sprint car was without question the next best car as he took 2nd place. Last year’s champion Ricky Otts was 3rd place.
FEATURE: #58 Kyle Ray
FAST DASH: #58 Kyle Ray
DASH: #40 Harry Stone
QUICK TIME: #58 Kyle Ray 14.395
Witthar Racing Trains
One of the better field’s of Witthar Racing Trains was on hand for the Great Scott’s Eatery Summer Sizzler as 8 sets of Driver and Brakeman took the green flag. As per usual the Train feature was pure carnage to the cheers of the large CNS crowd. Jared “Wally” Wall and Terri Pugilise continued their winning ways by besting the field and taking home the trophy.
Feature: #86 The Last Call Train
OFFICIAL RESULTS
100 Lap Super Late Model Feature
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton
2. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster
3. 24 Cody Dempster (R) Parker
4. 08 Jace Hansen Greeley
5. 42 Mark Neff Berthoud
6. 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli Jr Brighton
7. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne
8. 21 Conner Snow Morrison
9. 9 Justin Simonson Wheatridge
10. 4 Bradley Tilton* Cheyenne
11. 91 Chris Atkinson Cheyenne
12. 80 Ray Daniels Monument
13. 84 Matt Zwingleberg Parker
14. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley
15. 27 Roger Avants Littleton
16. 29 Matt Brunker Lakewood
17. 25 Monty Skinner Black Hawk
18. 19 Matthew Martinez Parker
19. 79 Brad Jenkins (R) Castle Rock
20. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley
DNS 22X Mark Jones Denver
25 Lap Super Late Model Feature
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton
2. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley
3. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster
4. 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli Jr Brighton
5. 24 Cody Dempster (R) Parker
6. 42 Mark Neff Berthoud
7. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne
8. 9 Justin Simonson Wheatridge
9. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley
10. 08 Jace Hansen Greeley
11. 21 Conner Snow Morrison
12. 91 Chris Atkinson Cheyenne
13. 4 Bradley Tilton* Cheyenne
14. 80 Ray Daniels Monument
15. 27 Roger Avants Littleton
16. 25 Monty Skinner Black Hawk
17. 19 Matthew Martinez Parker
18. 84 Matt Zwingleberg Parker
19. 29 Matt Brunker Lakewood
20. 79 Brad Jenkins (R) Castle Rock
21. 22X Mark Jones Denver
Late Models
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 76 Chad Cowan Gering
2. 07 Dave Hondel (R) Cheyenne
3. 7Y Brett Yackey Greeley
4. 3 Wade Grove Thronton
5. 53G Nathan Gasser Westminster
6. 31 Derek Smith Mead
7. 98P Natalie Phelps (R) Cheyenne
8. 9 Brent Cave Brighton
9. 94 Kyle Morse Peyton
10. 27 Wendi Lewis Johnstown
11. 6K Jonathan Knee
12. 91 George Burke Colo Springs
13. 85 Don Cole (R) Dacono
14. 50 Justin McKeachie (R)
15. 11 Monte Paulsen Pueblo West
16. 17 Paul Deines Frederick
17. 72 Gary Cagle Ft Collins
18. 33B Christopher Buskirk Bayard
DNS 24 Eric Bowers (R) Colorado Springs
Supermodifieds
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 58 Kyle Ray* Littleton
2. 95 Cris Muhler Brighton
3. 13 Ricky Otts New Caney TX
4. 1j Luke Johnson Bennett
5. 2 Richard Castor JR* Bennett
6. 34 Randy Whitman Ft. Collins
7. 40 Harry Stone
8. 4 Cody Castor * Bennett
9. 52x Jordan Decenick Milliken
10. 18 Cody Curry
11. 15 Josh Lewis* Aurora
DNS 02 Johnny Pickard Pueblo
Super Stocks
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 60 Jonathan Lindberg Brighton
2. 21R Robert Hoard Cheyenne
3. 99s Sam Messerli Thornton
4. 57 Bradley Willox
5. 32 Cody Milan Ft. Collins
6. 21 Christopher Nelson Arvada
7. 3.2 Robert Davey Erie
8. 45 Rebecca Simpson Colo Springs
9. 88 Nick Davis
10. 32x Scott Trantham
11. 11g ?
12. 04 William Simmons II Pueblo
13. 55 Damian Lockhart Arvada
14. 81 Kyle Shanahan
15. 66 Tyler Van Der Elzen
16. 31 ??
17. 14 Bill Simmons III
18. 28S McCaslin Coin
19. 02 Darrell Smith Littleton
20. 99w Troy Witthar Arvada
21. 19 Shelby Cortese Thornton
22. 11 Nick Tabor
Trains
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 86 Last Call Jared and Terri
2. 13 Crazy Train Taylor and Stephanie
3. 8 Anger Management Kelly and Nic
4. 26 Slam Trak Fri and RyRy
5. 311 Bipolar Express Cassie and Glenna
6. 01 Lonnie Watkins Gabe Gomez
7. 1 Robert Davey Dave Schmidt
8. 5 Hearse Train Alex and Alegra