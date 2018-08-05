Dramatic Feature Events Highlight K&N Filter Heritage Night at CNS

(O8-04-2018, Dacono CO) It was K&N Racing Heritage night at CNS and not only were the fans treated some amazing vintage race cars courtesy of the Colorado Vintage Oval Racers but every feature event was highlighted with some incredibly close racing and dramatic finishes. Finding victory circle was: Jeff Walbaum in the Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks, Jason Irwin in the Elite V Twin Legend Cars, Justin Karrol in the Lincoln Tech Pure Stocks and Justin McKeachie in the Chick-Fil-A Figure 8s.

Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks

At the start of the Snap-On Tools Pro Truck feature event there was an intense battle for the lead between #5w Troy Witthar and #36 Matt Burton but after Witthar began to slide through the field it was #7j Justin Simonson who found his way to the front and took control of the race.

#22 Brian Yackey, #43 Kody Vanderwal and points leader #82 Michael Scott were methodically working towards the front of the field but it was #8 Jeff Walbaum who pulled up on Simonson’s bumper as the laps wore down. It didn’t appear that Walbaum had enough to make a move but apparently he was saving it for the final lap as he made a thrilling pass for the lead and the win. Simonson crossed the line second and Yackey was 3rd. Kody Vanderwal and Michael Scott took the final two spots in the top five.

Elite V-Twin Legend Cars

Jason Irwin from Albuquerque in the #9x car added to the excitement in the Legend Car division as he, #15 Danny Medina, #22 Chris Eggleston and #66 Kyle Clegg put on a wild show for the fans battling for the lead as they moved through slower traffic. It took a late race restart for Irwin to get by Medina but then it was Eggleston and Clegg who pushed hard for the lead making things uneasy for the talented Irwin.

When the checkered flag flew it was Irwin out front for the big win followed by Eggeston, Clegg and then Medina. #48 Cody Dempster ran strong late to snag the final spot in the top five.

Lincoln Tech Pure Stocks

Mike Matheisen in the #31 Lincoln Tech Pure Stock controlled almost the entire race in the feature event until #82 Justin Karrol finally caught him from behind. Both Matheisen and Karrol took turns leading the race when the other had trouble passing lapped traffic. In the end it was Karrol taking home the win followed Closely by Matheisen. #99R Ryan Raley was third with #7 David Robinson and #60 Matt Hill taking home 4th and 5th.

Chick-Fil-A Figure 8s

In one of the most dramatic feature events in recent memory the Chick-fil-A Figure 8s thrilled the crowd with daring action. But it was a crash in the “X” that changed the dynamic of the race. #15 Jereme Wall had built a large lead on the field but was involved in a violent t-bone crash in the X when he and #3 Michael Wolfe both appeared to hesitate approaching the X. As Wolfe entered the X Wall made almost a direct hit into the side of the 3 car sending them both spinning in a shower of sparks and twisted metal. Thankfully neither driver was injured but their chances of winning were over.

Justin McKeachie inherited the lead but even he was not in the clear as #52 Jared “Wally” Wall made a late charge and caught McKeachie with only a couple laps left in the race. Wall did everything in his power to get by the 50 car but couldn’t make the pass as McKeachie ended up victorious. Wall settled for 2nd with rookie Brian McCartney in the #8 finishing 3rd. #9 Brent Cave was 4th and #11 Joe Gastineau was 5th.

Pro Trucks

1. 8 Jeff Walbaum Brighton

2. 7J Justin Simonson

3. 22 Brian Yackey (R) Greeley

4. 43 Kody Vanderwal La Salle

5. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne

6. 33 Tyler Davis Thornton

7. 36 Matt Burton Englewood

8. 5W Troy Witthar Eastlake

9. 11 Steve Johnson Windsor

10. 71 Timothy DuVall Denver

11. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand Arvada

12. 6K Jonathan Knee Fort Collins

Legend Cars

1. 9x Jason Irwin Albuquerque

2. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

3. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

4. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

5. 48 Cody Dempster Parker

6. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Evans

7. 05 Nick Cooper Loveland

8. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

9. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

10. 32 Blair Cooper Pueblo

11. 46 Zachary Witherwax Arvada

12. 16 Travis Roe Thornton

13. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada

14. 96 Ryan Rudolph (R) Denver

15. 08K Krystal Faulkingham Westminster

16. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

17. 20 Kynzer Riddell* Westminster

18. 86 Travis Rudolph Denver

19. 19 Larry Pachello Arvada

20. 27 Ray Oakley Denver

21. 95 Jessilyn Dike(R) Westminster

22. 43 Rob Sears Firestone

23. 10 Adam Romero Denver

24. 5 Gary Wegener

25. 88 Paul Himler Erie

26. 78 Ashlyn Himler(R) Erie

27. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada

Pure Stocks

1. 82 Justin Karrol LaSalle

2. 31 Michael Mathiesen Dacono

3. 99R Ryan Raley Jr Thornton

4. 7 David Robinson Johnstown

5. 60 Matt Hill Brighton

6. 86 Tim Coate Highlands Ranch

7. 51 Joseph Dike Westminster

8. 03 Tyler Mander Evans

9. 23 Jordan Abeyta Denver

10. 33X Chadron Denman Commerce City

11. 21 Jay Hill Denver

12. 02 Chan Raley Thornton

13. 43X Terri Pugliese Northglenn

14. 3T Christopher Galvin Thornton

15. 37 Scott Dent

16. 28 McCaslin Cain Severance

17. 18W Keanna Weber Henderson

18. 66 Tyler Van Den Elzen Greeley

19. 23A Alyssa Salazar Arvada

20. 23G Michael Gallo Loveland

21. 97 Jeremy Sandoval Commerce City

DNS 38C Colton Green Arvada

Figure 8s

1. 50 Justin McKeachie Aurora

2. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

3. 8 Brian McCartney (R) Colorado Springs

4. 9 Brent Cave Commerce City

5. 11 Joe Gastineau Centennial

6. 4 Sean Smith Greeley

7. 7 Daniel Wood (R) Greeley

8. 18 Amanda Stepanich (R) Arvada

9. 17 Harry Livermore Jr. Denver

10. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

11. 3 Mike Wolfe Jr Westminster

12. 2 Jeremy Jackson Lakewood

13. 27 Luke Zike Morrison

14. 35 Chris Voorhis Thornton