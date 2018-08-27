Decker, Miranda, Cass Win Antioch Speedway Features

Antioch, CA…August 25…Point leader Jeff Decker won the 20 lap DIRTcar Late Model Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was the fourth win of the season for Decker, and it came after some good side by side laps with two-time champion Richard Papenhausen. Championship contender Rod Oliver led the first three laps before Papenhausen went racing by on the front stretch. Decker gained second on a lap five restart and made an inside pass in Turn 4 a lap later to take the lead. Working the outside groove, Papenhausen gave Decker all kinds of pressure before making a pass on the backstretch on lap ten. Papenhausen’s lead was short-lived as Decker gained first with an inside pass in Turn 2 on lap 12. Decker led the remaining laps to win, followed by Papenhausen, Oliver, Mike Hynes and Tyler Lightfoot.

Alan Miranda returned and won his third 20 lap All Star Series Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event of the season. Scott Martin led early before spinning into the path of point leader Bob Newberry. Both cars continued and there was no yellow flag in the race. Miranda was running strong on the inside groove as championship contender Shannon Newton gave him all kinds of pressure on the outside line. Newton made a last lap attempt to get by, but Miranda prevailed for the well-earned victory. Brandon Burd finished third ahead of James East and Newberry.

Brian Cass made a rare start and won the 20 lap A Modified Main Event. During the first half of the race, Cass had to contend with with a serious challenge from Bobby Motts Jr on the outside groove. Point leader Nick DeCarlo got around Motts for second on lap nine and began to pressure Cass. The lead duo ran side-by-side later in the race, but a slower car in Turn 2 on the final lap slowed DeCarlo just enough. DeCarlo still gave it a run to the checkered flag, but Cass earned the win. Motts settled for third ahead of Sean O’Gara and heat race winner Tim Yeager Jr.

Tommy Fraser won the 20 lap B Modified Main Event. This was the first career win for Fraser, who recently picked up a new car in the hopes of being more competitive. The final laps of the race left the crowd on their feet as Chris Sieweke kept making attempts to get on the inside of Fraser. Though there was contact, Sieweke always backed off to avoid taking Fraser out. Fraser kept his cool and scored the popular win. Sieweke settled for second with Todd Gomez a close third ahead of Kenny Shrader and Kevin Brown.

Reigning champion Cameron Swank scored his seventh 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event win of the season. In the process, he moved into second in the standings. Rookie Breanna Troen led the first eight laps of the race with Frank Furtado chasing her until Josh Leach took over the second spot on lap eight. A lap later, Chris Sorensen made a strong move and gained the lead. On the 10th lap, Sorensen spun in Turn 4, handing the lead to Swank, who had just passed Troen on the back straightaway. With Leach pressuring Swank on the inside throughout the second half of the race, Swank still managed to get the win. Leach was a career-best second, followed by Anthony Wellborn, Troen and past champion Brad Myers.

Unofficial Race Results

All Star Series Antioch Speedway

DIRTcar Late Models

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Jeff Decker, Kimo Oreta. Main Event (20 laps)-Jeff Decker, Richard Papenhausen, Rod Oliver, Mike Hynes, Tyler Lightfoot, Kimo Oreta, Paul Guglielmani, John M Soares, Dennis Souza, Terry Kuntz.

Wingless Spec Sprints

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Brandon Burd, Bob Newberry. Main Event (20 laps)-Alan Miranda, Shannon Newton, Brandon Burd, James East, Bob Newberry, Rick Panfili, Scott Martin, Mackenzie Newton.

A Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Nick DeCarlo, Tim Yeager Jr. Main Event (20 laps)- Brian Cass, Nick DeCarlo, Bobby Motts Jr, Sean O’Gara, Tim Yeager Jr, David Zeiter, Bobby Montalvo, Jeff Thomas.

B Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Nick Caughman Jr, Tommy Fraser. Main Event (20 laps)-Tommy Fraser, Chris Sieweke, Todd Gomez, Kenny Shrader, Kevin Brown, Randy Brown, Ryan DeForest, Matt Taylor, Trevor Clymens, Chuck Golden.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Chris Sorensen, Brad Myers. Main Event (20 laps)-Cameron Swank, Josh Leach, Anthony Wellborn, Breanna Troen, Brad Myers, Chris Sorensen, Syd Smyth, Frank Furtado, James Thompson, Haley Gomez.