Decker, DeCarlo, Walko Win At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA… August 11.. Point leader Jeff Decker won his third DIRTcar Late Model Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. Decker chased two-time champion Richard Papenhausen for a majority of the race before gaining the lead with five laps to go.

Decker started on the front row with Papenhausen in the second row. Papenhausen sprinted into the lead with Decker in pursuit. It was a lap 15 yellow flag that provided Decker his opportunity. Papenhausen got just a little bit out of shape entering Turn 3, and Decker raced underneath him in Turn 4 to get in the lead. Once he was out in front, Decker led the rest of the way for the victory. Papenhausen settled for second, followed by Rod Oliver, Paul Guglielmoni and Mike Hynes

Point leader Nick DeCarlo won his fifth All Star Series A Modified Main Event of the season. Dwarf Car champion Danny Wagner set the early pace ahead of Raymond Lindeman. The lead duo ran that way until a lap 14 yellow flag waved for David Zeiter. On the restart, DeCarlo got around Lindeman for second, and DeCarlo made an inside pass in Turn 4 a lap later to take the lead from Wagner. Moments later, Wagner slowed for a caution flag. DeCarlo led the restart and went on to victory, followed by Lindeman, Buddy Kniss, Wagner and Bobby Motts Jr.

Mike Walko stayed in championship contention with his fourth Limited Late Model feature win of the season. Walko led from the start, pursued early on by two-time champion Mike Gustafson. Mark Garner stalled in Turn 4 for a lap one caution flag. Garner made a charge back towards the front and took second from Gustafson on lap 16. Garner was pressuring Walko for the lead, but he got out of shape in Turn 3 on the final lap, allowing point leader Kimo Oreta to race by for the position. Walko stayed smooth down the stretch and was rewarded with the victory. Oreta settled for second, followed by Garner, Ryan Cherezian and John Evans.

Point leader Trevor Clymens continued his march towards the championship with his division-leading sixth 20 lap B Modified feature win of the season. Clymens raced into the lead at the start ahead of Tommy Fraser. Fraser surrendered second to Ryan DeForest, only to gain it back when DeForest spun for a lap six caution flag. The battle was for second, and Nick Caughman Jr briefly took the position from Fraser on lap 10. Fraser moved by in Turn 1 a lap later and took up pursuit of Clymens. However, Clymens was not to be denied as he won, followed by Fraser, Doff Cooksey, Caughman and DeForest.

Michael Cooper won his fifth Hobby Stock Main Event of the season. Rookie Breanna Troen had the pole for the race and set the early pace as Cooper ran closely behind. On lap 12, Cooper made his winning pass. Point leader Chris Sorensen also managed to get by for second, but he was no match for Cooper. Troen settled for third, followed by Josh Leach and Cameron Swank.

All Star Series racing will continue next Saturday night with the Winged 360 Sprint Cars back in action. The A Modifieds, Limited Late Models, Hobby Stocks and Dwarf Cars will also be in action.

Unofficial Race Results

All Star Series Antioch Speedway

DIRTcar Late Models

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Rod Oliver, Jeff Decker. Main Event (20 laps)-Jeff Decker, Richard Papenhausen, Rod Oliver, Paul Guglielmoni, Mike Hynes.

A Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Bobby Motts Jr, Eric Berendsen. Main Event (20 laps)-Nick DeCarlo, Raymond Lindeman, Buddy Kniss, Danny Wagner, Bobby Motts Jr.

Limited Late Models

Heat Winner (8 laps)-Mark Garner, Mike Gustafson. Main Event (20 laps)-Mike Walko, Kimo Oreta, Mark Garner, Ryan Cherezian, John Evans.

B Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Chuck Golden, Nick Caughman Jr. Main Event (20 laps)-Trevor Clymens, Tommy Fraser, Doff Cooksey, Nick Caughman Jr, Ryan DeForest.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Frank Furtado, Josh Leach. Main Event (20 laps)-Michael Cooper, Chris Sorensen, Brianna Troen, Josh Leach, Cameron Swank.