Cronk Wins Battle At The Beach At Coos Bay Speedway

Coos Bay, Oregon…August 25…Brian Cronk had a $1,000 payday with his Iron Giant Street Stock Series 50 lap Main Event win at Coos Bay Speedway. This was the Second Annual Battle At The Beach event, pitting the touring series against the locals. Cronk had a pole position start and charged into the lead at the green flag. Donald Schott was an early second before surrendering the spot to local star Steve Dubisar. Dubisar kept it close, but Cronk was just a bit faster in victory. 14th starter Andrew Langan won a close three-car battle for third, followed by Schott and Justin Evans. Burnabe Lujan finished sixth, followed by Shawn Cronk, Eric Jarnport, Jeff Thurman and Doug Scott. Brian Cronk enjoyed a clean sweep with his five lap Trophy Dash and eight lap heat race wins. Dubisar and Sean Cronk were the other heat race winners.

Brody Montgomery maintained his NASCAR Super Late Model point lead with a division-leading eighth 20 lap Main Event win. Montgomery set a rapid pace and won by over half a lap in front of Thor Kristensen and final lead lap finisher Deven Brown. Wayne Butler settled for fourth, followed by Chris Kristensen, Chris Ray, Mike Taylor and Kristy Grout. Montgomery enjoyed a clean sweep with five lap Trophy Dash and eight lap heat race wins. Thor Kristensen was the other heat winner.

Wayne Butler picked up his eighth 20 lap Sportsman Late Model Main Event win of the season. Point leader Dyllan Siewell wasn’t too far behind Butler in second. Braden Fugate, Josh Kralicek and Tom Williams rounded out the Top 5. Siewell was the five lap Trophy Dash winner, and Butler won the eight lap heat race.

Payton Reigard won the 20 lap Hornets Main Event. Reigard led Travis Pugh by a straightaway at the waving of the checkered flag. Gabrielle Bolles finished third, followed by Leroy Rockwell, point leader Tyler Tullos, Dusty Shingleton, April Warmack, Matt Schoemborn, Hannah Robison and Chuck Peck. Robison won both her eight lap heat race and the five lap Trophy Dash, but she retired from the Main Event with six laps to go. Tullos was the other heat race winner.

Ken Fox won a close race in the Mini Outlaw Main Event, followed by Tom Siewell and point leader Sam Talon. Talon won the five lap Trophy Dash, and Fox was the eight lap heat race winner.

Young Griff Smith won the 15 lap Junior Stingers Main Event ahead of Alex Butler. Smith also won the five lap Trophy Dash and eight lap heat race.

Next Saturday is the Wingless Sprint Car Iron Man race. NASCAR Sportsman Late Models, Street Stock, Mini Outlaws and Hornets will also be competing. For further information, go to www.coosbayspeedway.us.