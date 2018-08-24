CAMPBELL & DAVIS TOP SHORTENED FREEDOM TOUR

AUGUST 22, 2018… Scheduled for four nights of action, the “6th Annual Freedom Tour” faced bad weather that cancelled the opening rounds at Little Rock, Arkansas and Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Not to be denied, the Arizona based Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series ventured to 81 Speedway in Wichita, Kansas before returning home.

On Friday, August 17th, fifteen racers signed in and “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, AZ) earned the popular win at the fast 3/8-mile oval. Taking the lead from “The Magic Man” Mike Martin on the sixth lap, the point leader sailed to the checkered flags ahead of Chris Bonneau, Jeremy Campbell, Dennis Gile, and T.J. Artz. Artz and Bonneau scored the 8-lap heat race victories, while Danny Smith earned the Beaver Stripes Passing Master Award for being the top qualifier. Gile earned the night’s hard charger award with a fourteenth to fourth place run.

The following night, fifteen drivers battled at the Wichita oval and local driver Jeremy Campbell (Wichita, KS) earned his first USAC SouthWest victory. After leading the first ten circuits, Campbell surrendered the top spot to “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. but rallied to take command for good on lap twenty-two. Davis, Kyle Clark, T.J. Artz, and Dennis Gile rounded out the top-five drivers. Davis and “The Magic Man” Mike Martin won the 8-lap heat races while Davis and Campbell took the checkered flags in the 8-lap qualifiers. Davis earned the Beaver Stripes Passing Master Award and Clark was the night’s hard charger with a third place finish after starting twelfth in the feature.

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will return to Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande, Arizona for two nights of action, starting Saturday, September 1st. The “Hank Arnold Memorial” will also feature IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Pure Stocks, Bomber Stocks, and the Power 600 Non-Winged Micro Sprints. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.centralarizonaspeedway.com or call 480.266.1378.

AUGUST 15TH LITTLE ROCK FEATURE: RAINED OUT

AUGUST 16TH SAPULPA FEATURE: RAINED OUT

AUGUST 17TH WICHITA FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Charles Davis Jr., 2. Chris Bonneau, 3. Jeremy Campbell, 4. Dennis Gile, 5. T.J. Artz, 6. Mike Martin, 7. Danny Smith, 8. Terry Richards, 9. Matt Lundy, 10. Tyson Hall, 11. Michelle Decker, 12. Mike Woodruff, 13. Daylin Perreira, 14. Cameron Hagin. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-5 Martin, Laps 6-30 Davis

HARD CHARGER: Dennis Gile (14th to 4th)

BEAVER STRIPES PASSING MASTER: Danny Smith

AUGUST 18TH WICHITA FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jeremy Campbell, 2. Charles Davis Jr., 3. Kyle Clark, 4. T.J. Artz, 5. Dennis Gile, 6. Cameron Hagin, 7. Michelle Decker, 8. Mike Martin, 9. Danny Smith, 10. Chris Bonneau, 11. Terry Richards, 12. Matt Lundy, 13. Daylin Perreira, 14. Tyson Hall, 15. Mike Woodruff. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-10 Campbell, Laps 11-21 Davis, Laps 22-30 Campbell.

HARD CHARGER: Kyle Clark (12th to 3rd)

BEAVER STRIPES PASSING MASTER: Charles Davis Jr.

2018 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE

DATE – TRACK – LOCATION

September 1: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ (Hank Arnold Memorial)

September 2: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ (Hank Arnold Memorial)

September 8: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Lealand McSpadden Tribute)

September 21: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Sands Chevrolet Southwest Championships)

September 22: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Sands Chevrolet Southwest Championships)

October 20: Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ (Race For The Cure)

October 27: Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ (Howl-O-Ween Bash)

November 2: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

November 3: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ (Western World Championships)

#50 Charles Davis Jr. – USAC SouthWest Point Leader. Photo by Ben Thrasher.