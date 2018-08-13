Birdsong, Van Hoff Win Legends Night Features At Merced Speedway

Merced, CA…August 11…Chris Birdsong won his fourth Valley Sportsman Main Event Saturday night at Merced Speedway. It was Legends night, which pays tribute to the great racers who have competed at the speedway since 1950. Reigning champion Jeff Bristow led the first two laps before being passed by point leader Jerry Cecil. Birdsong was running strong, and he made his winning pass on the inside in Turn 2 of the seventh lap. Once Birdsong got the lead, he left the battle for second as he sped to the checkered flag. Cecil held off the constant pressure of Bristow to get the runner-up finish. Two-time champion Mike Friesen finished fourth, followed by Eric Seeley, Jeff West, Erv Eldridge, Jeff Amos and Rick Elliott. Cecil outran Bristow to win the six lap heat race.

Austin Van Hoff won his first 25 lap Hobby Stock Main Event of the season. Van Hoff had been running strong in recent races, and to get this win, he had to beat point leader Kodie Dean. Dean chased Mike Germait for two laps before getting around in Turn 2 of the third lap. Van Hoff made the pass for second in Turn 4, and the battle was on for the lead. Van Hoff was pressuring Dean hard until making an inside pass for the lead on lap seven. Dean ran with Van Hoff for the next half-dozen laps. But as the race wore on, Van Hoff pulled away just a little bit to a satisfying victory. Dean settled for second, followed by Kristie Shearer, Germait, John Hensley, Race Shelton, Shannon Nelson, James Stockton and Bubba Nelson. Van Hoff and Shannon Nelson won the eight lap heat races.

Bobby Michnowicz won the 25 lap BCRA Midget Lites Main Event. It was the Wayne Albright Memorial Race, and several racers, including Michnowicz, came up from the Southern California area’s California Lightning Sprints organization to compete. Front row starter Brent Sexton set the early pace and was looking good until he spun for a lap eight caution flag. Hunter Kinney inherited the lead at that point, but Michnowicz raced around him on the restart. Another restart a few laps later provided multi-time BCRA Midget Lites champion Doug Nunes the opportunity to race by Kinney for second. However, he was no match for Michnowicz, who scored the victory. Kenny settled for third, followed by Bradley Dillard, Dakota Albright, Steve Brown, Danika Jo Parker, Sexton, Eric Greco Jr and Aiden Lange. They ran three eight lap heat races with wins going to Albright, Brown and Parker.

Point leader Tim Crews won his third 15 lap California Sharp Mini Late Model Main Event of the season. Crews had the lead from the start and held off Logan Clay throughout the race for the win. Ian Shearer held off Riley Jeppesen in a good battle for third as Carson Guthrie settled for fifth.

The event, which was sponsored by Merced Elks Bingo, also included the appearance of several beautiful Legends of Kearney Bowl Super Modifieds. They ran a couple of exhibition races.

Next week, the IMCA Modifieds are back along with the IMCA Sport Modifieds, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. For further information, go to www.racemerced.com.