Chadwick Unstoppable At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…July 28…Kellen Chadwick scored another 20 lap All Star Series A Modified Main Event win Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was the fourth win of the season for Chadwick. Shawn DeForest set the early pace ahead of point leader Nick DeCarlo. DeCarlo made a move around DeForest for the lead as they worked lap 5, only to see DeForest restored to the lead as there’s no racing to the yellow flag. DeForest led two more laps before DeCarlo made an inside pass in Turn 2 of the seventh lap for the lead. Chadwick followed into second and made an inside move in Turn 4 of the 10th lap to take the lead from DeCarlo. Chadwick begin to stretch his advantage to nearly a straightaway by the checkered flag. Anthony Slaney made a charge from sixth on lap 11 to second on lap 14 and would finish there, followed by Carl Berendsen II, DeCarlo and DeForest.

Billy Aton was the winner of the 20 lap Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event. This was the second win of the season for the 2016 champion. Aton and Nick Larson won their respective heat races to grab front row starts for the Main Event. Aton raced into the lead, and the battle was for second. Jacob Tuttle was enjoying a good race with championship contender Matt DeMartini. In the end, Aton grabbed the checkered flag ahead of Tuttle, DeMartini, Larson and Jeff Strole

Shannon Newton scored his second 20 lap Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event win of the season. He also won his heat race earlier in the evening. With incoming point leader Bob Newberry falling out before the finish, Newton gained several points in his bid to overtake Newberry in the championship chase. Hoping to shake off his early-season bad luck, Rick Panfili charged into the lead at the start. Panfili led the first seven laps before being overtaken by Newton. A three-wide racing moment in Turn 3 of the 16th lap resulted in a Brandon Burd spin, which collected Newberry. Newberry retired from the race at that moment. Newton led the restart and the remaining laps for the victory. Panfili matched his career-best effort in second, followed by Roy Fisher, Burd and Scott Martin.

Chris Sorensen picked up the win in the 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. This was the sixth win of the season for the current point leader. Front row starter Breanna Troen set the early pace while Sorensen worked his way up from eighth starting. Sorensen was second by the halfway point of the race and set his sights on Troen. With six laps to go, Sorensen made his winning move. Michael Cooper also made a late pass around Troen as Sorensen won ahead of Cooper, Troen, Anthony Wellborn and Tom Cline.

Tony Carmignani won his first 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event of the season. Heat race winners David Michael Rosa and his father David Rosa had the front row for the feature, and the younger Rosa led for three laps before heading for the pits. Carmignani gained the lead at that point. Carmignani spun in Turn 3, but the yellow flag had already flown for the for a Giovanni Bortoli spin. Carmignani was restored to his spot in the lead and paced the remaining 15 laps for the win, followed by Travis Hensley, Mike Corsaro, Mario Marques and David Rosa.

Racing continues next Saturday night with All Star Series Winged 360 Sprint Cars, A Modifieds, Limited Late Models, Hobby Stocks and Dwarf Cars. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

