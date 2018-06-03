(06-02-2018, Dacono CO) On an absolutely gorgeous spring evening at Colorado National Speedway Eddie Vecchiarelli won the 50 lap SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modified feature event by methodically moving up through the field as other drivers began to fade. There was controversy in the Elite V Legend Cars at the finish of the race and Adam Deines continued his mastery in the Mountain States Fire Protection Mod Coupes.

SUNOCO Grand American Modifieds

The premier division on Tower’s Night Out was the SUNOCO Race Fuel Grand American Modifieds and they would get a 50 lap feature event to settle the score. Brady Balderston in the #57b and Charile Wilson in the #59 would pace the field for the green flag and also battle for the lead for the first several laps of the race.

#58 Kyle Ray made a daring 3-wide pass to jump into 3rd place and eventually sneak by Wilson for 2nd place. At that point the running order was: 57, 58, 59 which seemed unusual.

Eventually Ray would take the lead and Clint Schubert in the bright green #44s would move into 2nd place. Yet it was the two Vecchiarelli cars that were slowly moving up through the field that seemed to have everyone’s attention. In the fast dash the #48 and the #18 finished well off the pace and therefore it appeared they might not be a factor in the final outcome. Yet in retrospect it was likely the Vecchiarelli’s were saving their tires for later and therefore saving their best for last.

Late in the race Ray’s car began to struggle and he gave up the lead to Schubert who would in turn the lead over to Eddie Vecchiarelli after a double-file restart. Once Eddie was out front he set sail and cruised all the way to the checkered flag. Behind the 48 was his father Ed in the #18 and Justin Case in the #44 car. Kyle Ray settled for 4th and Charile Wilson 5th.

The Grand American Modifieds will return to action on Saturday June 30th.

50 LAP FEATURE: #48 Eddie Vecchiarelli FAST DASH: #58 Kyle Ray

DASH: #57b Brady Balderston

QUICK TIME: #18 Ed Vecchiarelli 17.078

Elite V Twin Legend Cars

Once again the Elite V Twin Legend Cars showed up to CNS with a massive field. 31 cars took the green flag for the 30 lap main event. Car #48 Cody Dempster would lead lap one but that would be the only car besides #66 Kyle Clegg to lead a lap. Clegg took over the top spot on lap two and began to navigate a mine-field of slower traffic. As you might imagine there were times that traffic was so heavy it would slow Clegg down enough to allow 2nd place #15 Danny Medina to challenge for the lead. While Medina tried to find a way around Clegg up front a fantastic battle for 3rd place was taking place between #32 Blair Cooper, Dempster in the 48 and #6 Scotty Scott as they battled for position in the midst of heavy traffic.

The race went green until 6 laps to go when things slowed down for a couple caution flags and a reg flag when #51 AJ Canada hit the safer barrier on the back straight wall sending the plastic segment sliding down the track.

In the final 3 laps things got strange. Kyle Clegg had control of the race but his front bumper became detached from his car and bounced through turn 2. Legend cars must run with both bumpers and therefore Clegg was given the black flag turning over the race win to Danny Medina who was running in second place. An understandably frustrated Clegg paused in winner’s circle while Medina seemed shocked and amazed in his post race interview.

This will setup on an interesting season for the Legends as Clegg is now back in 5th place in the points chase. Medina is the points leader but a determined Clegg will have extra motivation for the remainder of the season to catch him and win his 2nd straight (5th overall) championship. The Legend Cars return to CNS on Saturday June 23rd.

FEATURE: #15 Danny Medina

FAST DASH 1: #23 Austyn Radosta

FAST DASH 2: #66 Kyle Clegg

DASH: #86 Travis Rudolph

QUICK TIME: #66 Kyle Clegg 18.771

Mountain States Fire Protection Mod Coupes

Just 6 Mountain States Fire Protection Mod Coupes started the feature event and it didn’t take long for Adam Deines in the red #3 Coupe to grab the lead from his last place starting spot. Deines has been just about unbeatable since taking over the ride late last summer. The only car within a straightaway of Deines at the finish was Jace Hansen in his Mod Coupe debut in the gorgeous number #08 machine. Hansen will be a car to watch after he has some more races to dial things in.

Behind Deines and Hansen it was both Dennings taking 3rd and 4th and rounding out the field was Michael Cox and Matt Pierce.

FEATURE: #3d Adam Deines

FAST DASH: #08 Jace Hansen

QUICK TIME: #3d Adam Deines 16.656

Witthar Racing Trains

In one of the more entertaining Train races in recent years Taylor and Stephanie Bellomy held off the field to win the feature event. 8 Trains snaked their way through the figure eight track for 7 wild laps barely missing each other at the intersection. The race for the lead was fantastic as the Bellomy’s in the “Crazy Train” duked it out with Robert Davey & Dave Schmidt in the #1 Train and also Jared Wall and Terri Pugilise in the “Last Call” Train. The Trains return to action on Saturday June 30th.





FEATURE: #13 Crazy Train (Taylor and Stephanie Bellomy)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Grand American Modifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli Brighton

2. 18 Ed Vecchiarelli Brighton

3. 44 Justin Case Brighton

4. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton

5. 59 Charlie Wilson Primrose

6. 13 Darin Clark Cheyenne

7. 72 Ryan Higgs (R) Lakewood

8. 7 Michael McGinn (R) Thornton

9. 85 Donald Cole Dacono

10. 44s Clint Schubert Calhan

11. 88 Brad Skufca (R)

12. 57B Brady Balderston Aurora

DNS 77 Danny Liebert (R)

Legend Cars

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

2. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

3. 32 Blair Cooper Arvada

4. 05 Nick Cooper Loveland

5. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton

6. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada

7. 16 Travis Roe Thornton

8. 96 Ryan Rudolph

9. 46 Zachary Witherwax Arvada

10. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada

11. 44 Alfred Matthews Arvada

12. 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton

13. 19 Larry Pachello Arvada

14. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

15. 86 Travis Rudolph

16. 20 Kynzer Riddell Westminster

17. 48 Cody Dempster Parker

18. 08K Krystal Faulkingham Westminster

19. 1 Dana Smith

20. 88 Paul Himler Erie

21. 33 Dean Kallas Golden

22. 27 Ray Oakley

23. 28 Adam Powers(R) Silverthorne

24. 95 Jessilyn Dike(R) Westminster

25. 43 Rob Sears

26. 41 Gregory Lee Broomfield

27. 10 Adam Romero Denver

28. 72 Cynthia Robb (R) Wheatridge

29. 51 AJ Canda Castle Rock

30. 23 Austyn Radosta Pueblo

31. 78 Ashlyn Himler(R) Erie

Mod Coupes

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 3d Adam Deines Longmont

2. 08 Jace Hansen Greeley

3. 90D Frank Denning III Golden

4. 98 Frank Denning Jr Arvada

5. 48 Michael Cox Englewood

6. 43 Matt Pierce* Platteville

Trains

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 13 Crazy Train Taylor and Stephanie

2. 1 Robert Davey Dave Schmidt

3. 86 Last Call

4. 8 Anger Management Kelly and Nic

5. 311 Bipolar Express Cassie and Glenna

6. 26 Slam Trak Fri and RyRy

7. 5 Hearse Train Alex and Alegra

8. 18 Yo Side Chic