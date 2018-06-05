Vanderwals’ racing grandson Kody turning heads

Teen is listed among top young NASCAR prospects after first full season

By Mike Dunn

LAKE CITY – It’s been a dizzying ride for 17-year-old Kody Vanderwal, the racecar-driving son of Lake City native Rudy Vanderwal and the grandson of local dairy farmers Frank and Ellen Vanderwal.

Kody is turning out to be somewhat of a racing prodigy. He just turned 17 in January and he is already listed among the top young prospects in the NASCAR ranks after an outstanding season competing in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West last year as a rookie.

Kody, who started racing at a local dirt track near his home in Colorado when he was just 11, has taken to NASCAR like a young lion takes to the wilds. He ranked a remarkable fifth out of 24 qualified drivers in the K&N Series a year ago and finished ninth overall in points even though he did not compete at every venue.

Kody and dad Rudy, who served as Kody’s crew chief initially for the NASCAR events before passing the baton to Jason Dickenson, the very knowledgeable grandson of former NASCAR driver Herschel McGriff, do not limit their racing to just the K&N Series. Father and son also race in the Pro Truck series at the Colorado National Speedway and compete as well in Super Stocks and Late Models in Colorado and at Tucson Speedway and other tracks.

It was in the NASCAR races during the 2017 season, though, that young Kody turned many heads and earned some national exposure.

Born for racing

Kody zoomed to two top-five finishes in his 14 K&M Series starts sprinkled throughout California and other western state locations, and seven top-10 finishes altogether navigating the No. 32 Ford Fusion he pilots for the Patriot Motorsports Group. He averaged starting in 15th place last season and finishing in 12th place and was among the top 10 in points in spite of a race in Iowa where the car overheated and he was not able to finish.

Pretty heady stuff for a teenager but Kody seems to take it all in stride.

“I’ve always loved racing,” said Kody, who lives near Greeley, Colorado, with his parents Rudy and Stacie, older brother Kale, a college freshman, and younger sister Laci, a 12-year-old budding theater performer. Kody, who is homeschooled, is a high school junior.

“I got exposure to racing through my dad and everything grew from that,” the young man said. “I started racing lawnmowers and go-karts when I was 4 or 5 and then doing dirt track racing near our home when I was 11.

“I had no idea back then the road would lead to where we’re at now but I feel really blessed. The Lord has obviously chosen me for this for some reason and I’m just very grateful to Him and to my dad and everyone who’s part of our crew. We don’t know where the road will eventually lead but it’s been a great ride so far.”

Providential provisions

A seminal event occurred in Kody’s life about a year-and-a-half ago in Tucson. Kody traveled there with dad Rudy in November of 2016 so Rudy could compete in a Super Late Model race at the Tucson Speedway.

“While we were there, my dad rented a pro truck for me so I could drive something,” Kody explained.

Kody did have the chance to “drive something” and made quite a splash in the desert in his rented truck. He ended up with the fastest pro truck qualifying time to start out and then he won the heat race, the preliminary race and the main race. Four races, four victories.

That performance led to the vehicle owner Brandon Schilling asking if Kody would like to race Late Models for him for a full season at Tucson. That, in turn, led to Kody competing in the first Late Model race of 2017 in Tucson last February and winning. And that, in turn, led to a call from the track owner at Tucson to see if Kody would be interested in driving for him in the K&N NASCAR West Series.

And that led to 16-year-old Kody competing in the NASCAR series last year for car owner Kevin McCarthy in venues like Bakersfield, Irwindale, San Bernardino and Sonoma in California along with Spokane, Washington and Newton, Iowa, among other places.

Big step up

By the time Kody got behind the wheel of the No. 32 Ford Fusion for his first NASCAR exposure, he was as much a veteran driver as a 16-year-old can be. He had raced everything from trucks to pure stocks to super stocks to late models on asphalt and dirt and had enjoyed success at every level.

He admitted that racing NASCAR represented a HUGE step up, however.

The K&N Series happened to open the 2017 season in Tucson last March and Kody faced his baptism by fire on a track he was at least somewhat familiar with.

Kody, who was apparently born for this, took eighth place overall in his very first NASCAR outing, a remarkable achievement.

“Everybody was really, really happy with that,” Kody said, adding that driving the No. 32 Ford was “completely different from anything else we’d ever run.”

In Bakersfield in week two Kody showed his week-one performance was no fluke. He came in ninth. He had another top-10 showing in Spokane a few weeks later. At the Orange Show event in San Bernardino, he took fourth place, which would be his best finish of his rookie season, and the next week in his thrilling “homecoming” race at the Colorado National Speedway, he earned fifth place, coming from an 11th-place start to a top-five finish, much to the delight of family and friends and many local fans who were there to cheer him on.

Amazingly, when Kody wasn’t racing NASCAR last year he was busy racing Late Models at the Tucson Speedway for Brandon Schilling and also doing some truck racing and super stock racing at the Colorado National Speedway. He raced 32 times at other tracks last year, earning five victories, 17 top-five finishes and 23 top-10 finishes. And that is in addition to his K&N Series finishes.

After coming in a very respectable ninth in points in the K&N West Series as a rookie, Kody was listed among the top young prospects in NASCAR.

New Smyrna and forward

Last month, Kody had another golden opportunity presented to him. He was invited to drive for the Bill McAnally racing team in New Smyrna, Florida, as part of the wild Racing Week in nearby Daytona. Kody, getting used to a new ride, did not have the best qualifying time at New Smyrna and was seeded 22nd for the race. But he passed 11 cars during the race to come in a solid 11th place overall, another very good performance and one that he and Rudy and the crew hope is a good omen for the 2018 NASCAR West season that kicks off March 15 in Bakersfield.

Kody, who was only home in LaSalle, south of Greeley, for a total of seven or eight days through the months of January and February, is looking forward to the new racing season but is using the time between now and March 15 to get caught up on some of his schooling and to help his dad, who owns and operates Rudvan, Inc., a business servicing dairy farmers in the region.

There were three things Kody asked to be included in this article. One is how his Christian faith has helped him to remain grounded no matter what else has been going on around him. Two is how much he appreciates the support of his parents Rudy and Stacie and his family. And three is the gratitude he feels for the crew that supports his driving efforts.

“I’m the one who gets to drive but without the crew, I’m nothing,” he said. “Our crew is awesome; we’re all really good friends and we have a blast together.”

Dave Roberts, who is ironically from the Cadillac area but met Rudy and became best friends with him after they both had relocated to Colorado, served for years as Rudy’s spotter and has been Kody’s spotter on top of the grandstands since day one. The crew, in addition to Rudy and Dickenson in the pits and Roberts up above, also includes Greeley guys Mike Merchant, Shawn Bryant and Justin Karrol along with Warren from Oregon. And Kody’s mom Stacie also plays an important role on racing weekends as the statistician and organizer who keeps everything in line and nicely tells everyone where to go.

John Wood is the team owner and some of the prominent sponsors to date have been Trident Processes and General Air Supply along with LaSalle Oil, BiltRite Sign Service and Becker Safety and Supply.

Seeking sponsors

If the racing journey ultimately takes Kody to a seat as a driver in the NASCAR circuit, he will be extremely grateful but he is also realistic.

“The goal is to do well enough to get the attention of sponsors and take the next step forward,” Kody said. “We’re doing everything we can to make that happen. We know a lot more going into this season and we’re a lot better prepared.

“Right now we have all the people and the equipment but we still need a sponsor. If that happens, it’ll be great. We’ll take the next step. If it doesn’t happen, it just means God has another plan and that’s fine, too. We know He’ll lead us.”

Rudy believes Kody is in the best position possible to have an even better NASCAR season in his second year on the K&N circuit.

“We ran top 10 last year without much preparation,” Rudy said. “This year with having the car prepped, if we can run top five in points and get a few wins we should be able to get some sponsors.”

For the present, Kody and Rudy and Stacie and the crew are gearing up for another season of traveling hundreds and hundreds of miles in different directions between Thursdays and Sundays, adjusting and repairing engines along the way, driving super-fast vehicles in super-fast settings, and plenty of pure craziness.

And they wouldn’t want it any other way.

Local connection

In next week’s Sentinel, we will present the local connection to this story with input from Rudy, a 1992 Lake City graduate whose first exposure to racing came as a youngster when he and his great buddy Lonnie VanDuinen sold popcorn and cleared stones from the dirt oval track for Lonnie’s dad Ed at the Merritt Speedway. Also, Kody’s grandparents Frank and Ellen will share what it’s like from their perspective cheering on their grandson and praying for his safety as he reaches speeds north of 150 miles-per-hour on the straightaways.

There are a number of folks from the area who are following Kody on Facebook and more are always welcome. The K&N races are also broadcast by NBC week after each event.

Rudy Vanderwal recalls those days very fondly, growing up as the son of dairy farmers Frank and Ellen Vanderwal, going to school in Lake City through the 1980s and into the early ’90s, playing sports for the Trojans, making plenty of friends and plenty of memories.

Rudy’s best friend growing up was Lonnie VanDuinen and Lonnie’s dad Ed owned and operated the Merritt Speedway each year from May to September. Rudy and Lonnie worked for Ed when they were both teens, doing things like selling popcorn and cotton candy, picking stones from the track, and whatever other chores seemed suitable for a pair young men with strong backs and willing hands.

Rudy’s first exposure to auto racing was at the durable dirt oval track at Merritt and, though he was definitely a fan, he didn’t have any idea at that point just how much of an impact the sport of racing would hold in his future, or the future of his family.

“Lonnie was my best friend and his dad Ed VanDuinen owned the track so it was natural for us to be there,” Rudy explained by phone in a recent interview from his home near Greeley, Colorado. “It was a summer job, selling cotton candy and popcorn and doing whatever Lonnie’s dad needed for us to do. It was a fun atmosphere at the Speedway but I had no idea I would be racing myself one day or my son (Kody) after me.”

Rudy did hold the local Merritt racers in great esteem, especially a man who raced in the Late Model events and went by the nickname of the “Flying Farmer.”

“They used to have a junior fan club and the Flying Farmer Frank Seder, number 34, was my hero,” Rudy recalled. “If you got picked, you got to ride around the race track with one of the Late Model drivers and I got to do that with Frank one night. It was a great thrill at the time and something I never forgot.

“In high school, I always wore No. 34 and (football coach) Dick McGiness gave me the nickname of the Flying Dutchman.”

Today, Rudy Vanderwal still uses No. 34 on the side of his racing vehicles and he still goes by the nickname of the Flyin’ Dutchman.

Colorado bound

Rudy attended Michigan State University after graduating from Lake City in 1992 and majored in dairy management. His original intent was to return to Missaukee County and use his higher education to benefit the Vanderwal dairy operation.

Things didn’t go quite as planned, however. Rudy had the opportunity to perform an internship at a dairy business in Colorado. Rudy was already familiar with the area because his family would come and visit periodically and enjoy things like downhill skiing in the winter.

“I chose Colorado because I enjoyed skiing,” Rudy said.

Something happened that changed Rudy’s life rather dramatically and in a very good way. He met his future bride Stacie at a local Bible study.

“Stacie was one of the few actual natives (of that part of Colorado),” Rudy said. “When I met her, everything changed. I wasn’t gonna leave her and I wasn’t about to convince her to move back with me to northern Michigan, so we ended up staying here.

“But, thank God, it’s all worked out for the best.”

Rudy completed his internship, relocated to the Greeley area, married Stacie, and continued on a career path in the dairy industry that would ultimately lead to him starting his own successful business, Rudvan, Inc., which provides supplies and services to dairy farmers.

Rudy and Stacie would eventually have three children: Kale, who is currently a college freshman; Kody, 17, a homeschooled junior who is already enjoying remarkable success as a racecar driver and is turning heads in the NASCAR West circuit; and Laci, the 12-year-old budding theater performer and piano player.

The racing bug

There was another providential encounter in Rudy’s life that occurred during his internship. Rudy was introduced to a friend of a friend, a man named Dave Roberts who lived in Greeley but is ironically from Cadillac. Rudy and Dave did not know each other when they lived in relative proximity in Michigan but became great friends after meeting in Colorado and Dave would later become Rudy’s spotter when Rudy finally caught the racing bug a few years down the road.

Rudy’s love for racing had its roots in Lake City and developed more fully over the course of time through his friendships with Lonnie VanDuinen and Dave Roberts.

After leaving Missaukee County, Lonnie eventually got a job driving haulers for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and, through Lonnie’s hospitality, Rudy and Stacie were given passes to attend many of the big NASCAR races and even to get entry into the pit area.

“With Lonnie’s generosity, we went to a lot of races all over the country and I had the chance to meet Paul Wolf, the pit chief for Brad Keselowski, which was awesome,” Rudy related. “We also started going to the local track in Colorado (Colorado National Speedway) and one night while we were watching the races, Dave Roberts turned and said to me, ‘Why don’t you buy one of those things and race?’ And so I did.”

Rudy was 32 years young the first time he strapped himself into a racing vehicle. That was about a decade ago and, in a sense, Rudy hasn’t stopped putting the pedal to the metal since.

Rudy raced for the first eight years at the Colorado National Speedway in the Pro Truck events and, even though it took him a while to gain his first victory – seven years – racing was in his blood. Rudy won the track championship in the truck series two years in a row (2015, 2016) and just missed winning it again last year.

Dave Roberts has made the journey faithfully with his buddy Rudy, spotting for him in virtually every race thus far, and Dave is also serving as the spotter for Kody these days.

Rudy and Kody

Not long after Rudy started racing, he and Stacie discovered that Rudy was not the only Vanderwal with racing in his blood.

Kody accompanied his dad to many of the races from a young age. And Kody seemed to have a calling to follow in his dad’s tracks. Kody started racing lawnmowers and go-karts when he was just 4 or 5 and then by the time he was 11 he was involved in dirt-track racing.

It seemed apparent from the start that Kody had a true passion for the sport and that he was pretty good.

“He always loved it,” Rudy said. “When Kody was 11 we put him in a full-body Monte Carlo. We had to put two-by-fours on the gas pedal for him but Kody took to it right away. He cut his teeth on the dirt track in the beginning but once he got on asphalt, he really took off. He was a natural.

“I had to learn it all from scratch and he had been learning with me all the way through. By the time he got in his own car, he knew what to expect and what to do.”

Father and son have raced together for a few years now in the Pro Truck series at the Colorado National Speedway and, more recently, in Super Late Model vehicles.

It was through his initial exposure in Tucson during the Thanksgiving weekend of 2016 that Kody was invited to race a Late Model vehicle for owner Brandon Schilling the following racing season in 2017. Through that experience, Kody caught the eye of the Tucson track owner John Lashley, who asked if Kody would be interested in driving in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West.

Kody is now in his second season in the NASCAR West series and learning the ropes on the big stage as he goes along. With Dave Roberts as his spotter and Jason Dickenson, the grandson of former NASCAR driver Herschel McGriff, as crew chief, Kody has performed well. In 15 career starts to date, he has earned two top-five finishes and nine top-10 finishes and has averaged finishing in 13th place.

Kody and Rudy are also still racing Trucks and Super Late Models at the Colorado National Speedway and an occasional race in Tucson, though they are planning to cut down on the number of races this year as compared to last year out of sheer necessity so they and the crew don’t get burned out.

Kody finished ninth in points in the NASCAR West Series as a rookie even though he did not race in every venue, which is quite good and one of the reasons Kody has been listed nationally as a promising NASCAR prospect. Kody also raced 32 times at other tracks last year, earning five victories, 17 top-five finishes and 23 top-10 finishes.

Family cheers

Rudy used to get nervous when Kody would race, hitting speeds of 150 miles per hour down the straightaways, but not anymore.

“Seeing how well he handles the car, I don’t worry anymore. The thing I’m more nervous about is getting the car set up right,” Rudy said. “They run these things on the razor’s edge. Every little adjustment is important at that level of racing.”

Grandparents Frank and Ellen Vanderwal have very much enjoyed keeping up with Kody, mostly from afar, though they both admit it still is a bit nerve-racking watching their precocious 17-year-old grandson navigate the wild NASCAR West circuit.

“At first I was a little scared about him getting hurt and the dangers of racing at such high speeds,” Ellen acknowledges. “Then when I went to some of the races and watched Kody, he was so amazing. He comes from the back and goes to the front and avoids crashes. I’m really proud of him.”

Ellen also acknowledges that Kody is doing what he loves.

“That’s the other thing; the opportunities are there so why not go through this door that’s opened and see where it leads,” she said.

Frank also admits he had “mixed feelings” about Kody racing NASCAR in the beginning and the cost of the racing endeavor in terms of time away from home for Kody and the family during the long racing season.

“That’s the down side of it but on the other hand it’s definitely what he wants to do,” Frank said. “It’s his decision. Kody has a strong enough background and a strong enough Christian faith that we know he’ll keep his priorities straight. It’s too early yet to say what will happen but he’s done very well for his age so far and shows a lot of potential. No point in trying to hold him back at this point.”

Frank and Ellen both said how proud they are not only Kody’s achievements but of the young man he has become.

“That’s the most important thing of all,” Ellen said.