Van Tol Makes Triumphant Return To Orland Raceway

Orland, CA… June 2…Jake Van Tol came back to Orland Raceway to be a part of the special B Modified race Saturday night. Promoter Rich Hood offered a $350 first prize and a good purse for the division to make its maiden appearance on the one-fifth mile dirt oval. Eleven competitors showed up to race. Van Tol, who is the 2007 Mini Modified and Mini Truck champion at the track, battled heat race winner Jerry Bartlett for several laps before pulling ahead and scoring a popular victory.

Nearly 20 Micro Sprints came to race for a $350 first prize of their own in both 600 winged and 600 wingless competition. Young Cody Gray picked up the Main Event victory in both classes. Kelly Porath earned the victory in the 250 Micro class

The popular Pure Stock division rounded out an exciting show, and 2015 champion Paul Stevens won a good battle with Shannon Collins for the victory in their Main Event. Collins settled for a season best second place finish. Josh Tucker won his second consecutive Wingless Gas Sprint Main Event.

The B Modifieds will be back for another visit on July 28th. Up next at Orland Raceway will be another Saturday Night Show on June 16th. Mini Stocks and Mini Trucks will be back along with the Pure Stocks, Wingless Gas Sprints and 250 Micro Sprints. For further information, go to www.orlandraceway.org or find us on Facebook.