Trenchard, Ryland, Lenz Win Haudenshild Memorial Races

White City, Oregon…June 2…A big crowd of spectators and racers turned out for the 6th Annual Roger Haudenshild Tribute Race Saturday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. With a $2000 prize on the line for the IMCA Modifieds, it was defending race champion Nick Trenchard scoring a dominant victory. Trenchard won by nealy half a lap. Albert Gill won a battle with Duane Orsburn for second as Orsburn spun in Tun 2 of the final lap. Dave Duste Jr finished third ahead of Zach Fettinger and Preston Jones.

Fred Ryland won the $1600 prize in the 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. Patti Ryland led though multiple early yellow flags before spinning from the lead in Turn 4 on the fourth lap. This put Jimmy Ford into the lead ahead of Mike Medel. F. Ryland passed Medel for second on lap nine and made a similar inside pass in Turn 2 a lap later to take the lead from Ford. F. Ryland pulled away from there and won ahead of Ford, Medel, Justin McCreadie and David Marble.

Dr. Scott Lenz collected $1200 for his win in the 20 lap Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stock Main Event. Steve Borror led four laps before surrendering the lead to Lenz on a restart. Jeffey Hudson gained second soon after and chased the flying Lenz to the checkered flag. Borror settled for third ahead of Johnny Cobb and Scott Flowers.

Dave Foote won his first 20 lap Late Model Main Event. Foote started on the front row and led all the way. Point leader Nathan Augustine was pressuring him for the lead, but contact from a lapped car ended the race for Augustine on lap ten. Miles Deubert finished second ahead of Brian Bowman and Don Garrett Jr.

Reigning champion Brock Peters won the 20 lap SODCA Dwarf Car Main Event. Peters led from the start and held off some late pressure from second place finisher Camden Robustelli for the win. Kalvin Morton was a strong third ahead of Chad Cardoza and Ryan Smith.

Reigning champion Jason Stoutenburgh won his first 20 lap JOAT Labs Hornets Main Event of the season. Stoutenburgh started last in the 13 car field and made it into second on lap 11. Ashtin Hedges led the race until losing power on the back stretch on lap 13. This handed the lead to Stoutenbugh, and he led the rest of the way to win ahead of a fast closing Brandon Wonsyld. Tim Hedges, Zach Nelson and Brea Tritchler rounded out the Top 5.

Next Saturday night, The Malicious Monster Truck Tour comes to the speedway along with SODCA Dwarf Cars. Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Cars and the two IMCA Modified classes are part of a six division show on June 16th. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

JOAT Labs Hornets

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Tim Hedges, Ashtin Hedges. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Jason Stoutenburgh. Main Event (20 Laps)-Jason Stoutenburgh, Brandon Wonsyld, Tim Hedges, Zach Nelson, Brea Tritchler.

Late Models

Heat Winner (6 Laps)-Miles Deubert. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Miles Deubert. Main Event (20 Laps)-Dave Foote, Miles Deubert, Brian Bowman, Don Garrett Jr, Nathan Augustine.

IMCA Sport Modifieds

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Jimmy Lipke, Brian Cooper, David Marble, Jessie Merriman. Crack The Whip (9 Laps) Justin McCreadie. Main Event (20 laps)-Fred Ryland, Jimmy Ford, Mike Medel, Justin McCreadie, David Marble.

IMCA Modifieds

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Nick Trenchard, Albert Gill, Preston Jones. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Dave Duste Jr. Crack The Whip (11 Laps)-Nick Trenchard. Main Event (25 Laps)-Nick Trenchard, Albert Gill, Dave Duste Jr, Zach Fettinger, Preston Jones.

SODCA Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Mason Lewman, Chad Cardoza. A Dash (6 Laps)-Ryan Smith. B Dash (8 Laps)-Fred Hay. Main Event (20 Laps)-Brock Peters, Camden Robustelli, Kalvin Morton, Chad Cardoza, Ryan Smith.

Calculated Comfort Pro Stocks

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Steve Borror, John David Duffie, Scott Lenz. Crack The Whip (11 Laps)-John David Duffie. Main Event (20 Laps)-Scott Lenz, Jeffrey Hudson, Steve Borror, Johnny Cobb, Scott Flowers.