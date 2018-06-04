Tiffee Gaines Point Lead with Victory Steele claims 4th Win At Siskiyou Speedway

Yreka, CA…June 2…Trevor Tiffee became the fifth different winner in as many races in IMCA Sport Modified competition Saturday night at Siskiyou Motor Speedway. All night long, Tiffee enjoyed a good battle with championship rival Ryder Boswell. He won the eight lap heat race and four lap Trophy Dash with Boswell in pursuit both times. Come Main Event time, Tiffee and Boswell enjoyed several side by side laps as both were intent on grabbing their first feature win of the season. However, Tiffee was just a bit quicker and brought it home to the checkered flag, followed by Boswell, Randy Wright, Gary Foster and DJ Bottoms. The win also put Tiffee into the point lead.

In the Mini Stock division, Medford point leader David Steele returned and captured his fourth 20 lap feature win in as many starts. Steele battled two time reigning champion Marlyn Yawnick in the preliminaries, holding her off to win the four lap Trophy Dash and finishing second to her in their eight lap heat race. In the Main Event, Steele set a rapid pace and steadily pulled away to a straightaway advantage over Mike Whitaker for the win. Terry Kendrick was a solid third, followed by Yawnick, Dennis Jorgensen, Mike Frost, Michael McLeod, Jason Frost and Heather Ryan. Rookie Darek Alford grabbed his first career eight lap heat race win ahead of Jorgensen.

The Jefferson State Jalopy Association put on an exhibition race with three of their four Jalopies at the track due to the fact that they couldn’t find a driver for the fourth car. The race was a culmination of over a year’s worth of work on these cars by Karl Bernstein and JJ Smith. The Jalopies will be back for another exhibition race next Saturday night.

Next Saturday night’s program will feature IMCA Sport Modifieds, Mini Stocks, a Kart demo and Power Wheel races for the young kids. For further information, go to www.siskiyoumotorspeedway.com.