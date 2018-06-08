Starting Line Up – Michigan – FireKeepers Casino 400

.

BROOKLYN, Mich. (June 8, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified 17th in the No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

The Mayetta, N.J., native ran 35.959 seconds at 200.228 mph in his second lap of the second round Friday on the 2-mile oval. The Furniture Row Racing entry will line up on the inside of Row 9 for the 200-lap, 400-mile race. Truex was 19th in the first round. The top 18 qualifiers ran speeds more than 200 mph.

“We actually got it better in the last round but still way too tight,” said Truex. “We just missed it in qualifying today. We had a short practice there this morning and the track was really loose when we started practice. We were way off there and got the Auto-Owners Toyota better toward the end but now we’re way too tight. It’s just one of those days where we chased the balance a lot and definitely didn’t hit it right for qualifying.” (D.H/FRRpr/6.8.18)

Kurt Busch won the pole. photo credit Ron Olds (file/lvms)

Starting Line Up

FireKeepers Casino 400

Michigan International Speedway

1 – Kurt Busch

2 – Brad Keselowski

3 – Kyle Busch

4 – Kevin Harvick

5 – Joey Logano

6 – Aric Almirola

7 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

8 – Erik Jones

9 – Ryan Blaney

10 – Denny Hamlin

11 – Ryan Newman

12 – Clint Bowyer

13 – Chase Elliott

14 – William Byron

15 – Paul Menard

16 – Austin Dillon

17 – Martin Truex Jr.

18 – Chris Buescher

19 – Matt Kenseth

20 – Jimmie Johnson

21 – Alex Bowman

22 – Daniel Suarez

23 – Michael McDowell

24 – Jamie McMurray

25 – AJ Allmendinger

26 – Kyle Larson

27 – David Ragan

28 – Bubba Wallace

29 – Kasey Kahne

30 – Matt DiBenedetto

31 – Ty Dillon

32 – Corey Lajoie

33 – Ross Chastain

34 – Gray Gaulding

35 – BJ McLeod

36 – Landon Cassill

37 – D.J. Kennington

38 -Timmy Hill

39 – Garrett Smithley

