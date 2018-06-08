Starting Line Up – Michigan – FireKeepers Casino 400

.
BROOKLYN, Mich. (June 8, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified 17th in the No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
The Mayetta, N.J., native ran 35.959 seconds at 200.228 mph in his second lap of the second round Friday on the 2-mile oval. The Furniture Row Racing entry will line up on the inside of Row 9 for the 200-lap, 400-mile race. Truex was 19th in the first round. The top 18 qualifiers ran speeds more than 200 mph.
“We actually got it better in the last round but still way too tight,” said Truex. “We just missed it in qualifying today. We had a short practice there this morning and the track was really loose when we started practice. We were way off there and got the Auto-Owners Toyota better toward the end but now we’re way too tight. It’s just one of those days where we chased the balance a lot and definitely didn’t hit it right for qualifying.” (D.H/FRRpr/6.8.18)
Kurt Busch won the pole. photo credit Ron Olds (file/lvms)
Starting Line Up
FireKeepers Casino 400
Michigan International Speedway
1 – Kurt Busch
2 – Brad Keselowski
3 – Kyle Busch
4 – Kevin Harvick
5 – Joey Logano
6 – Aric Almirola
7 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
8 – Erik Jones
9 – Ryan Blaney
10 – Denny Hamlin
11 – Ryan Newman
12 – Clint Bowyer
13 – Chase Elliott
14 – William Byron
15 – Paul Menard
16 – Austin Dillon
17 – Martin Truex Jr.
18 – Chris Buescher
19 – Matt Kenseth
20 – Jimmie Johnson
21 – Alex Bowman
22 – Daniel Suarez
23 – Michael McDowell
24 – Jamie McMurray
25 – AJ Allmendinger
26 – Kyle Larson
27 – David Ragan
28 – Bubba Wallace
29 – Kasey Kahne
30 – Matt DiBenedetto
31 – Ty Dillon
32 – Corey Lajoie
33 – Ross Chastain
34 – Gray Gaulding
35 – BJ McLeod
36 – Landon Cassill
37 – D.J. Kennington
38 -Timmy Hill
39 – Garrett Smithley
