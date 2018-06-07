Pre-Entries Now Sought for Inaugural Belleville 305 Nationals!

Oberlin, Kansas – June 6, 2018 – Pre-entries are now being accepted for the inaugural Belleville 305 Nationals slated for Friday and Saturday night, August 3-4, 2018, atop the famed Belleville High Banks in Belleville, Kansas.

This event will be sanctioned by the United Rebel Sprint Series and under the direction of series founder and president, Rick Salem. All official 305 IMCA/RaceSaver Sprint rules will apply for this huge, two-night event that will pay $2500 to win on Friday night and $7000 to win on Saturday night.



Below is the purse breakdown for both night’s:

Friday night purse: 1) $2500, 2) $1500, 3) $1200, 4) $1100, 5) $1000, 6) $950, 7) $900, 8) $850, 9) $800, 10) $750, 11) $700, 12) $650, 13) $600, 14) $550, 15) $500, 16) $450, 17-21) $400, 22-24) $350: Non-Qualifiers $100

Saturday night purse: 1) $7000, 2) $3500, 3) $3000, 4) $2500, 5) $2000, 6) $1750, 7) $1650, 8) $1600, 9) $1550, 10) $1500, 11) $1450, 12) $1400, 13) $1350, 14) $1300, 15) $1250, 16) $1200, 17) $1500, 18) $1100, 19-21) $1050, 22-24) $1000: Non-Qualifiers $250

Pre-entry fee, post marked before July 20, is $30 and drivers will receive one (1) free pit pass. Entry fee after the July 20th date is still $30 but no free pit pass will be presented.

Official entry form is available on the series website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. You can also keep track of all the happenings of this inaugural event on the following facebook pages: Belleville 305 Nationals and Belleville High Banks.

Any further questions regarding the inaugural running of the Belleville 305 Nationals can be obtained by calling Rick Salem (785) 475-7010 or by email rksalem@eaglecom.net.

More information pertaining to driver pre-entry lists, grandstand admission, lodging and more will be released in the coming days