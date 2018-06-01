Pocono 400 Starting Line Up

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Ryan Blaney – lvms 2018

LONG POND, Pa. (June 1, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified fourth for Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway.

His No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota ran a pole-round lap of 50.987 seconds at 176.516 mph on the 2.5-mile “Tricky Triangle.” The Furniture Row Racing entry will start the 160-lap, 400-mile race on the outside of Row 2.

Truex finished sixth in each of the first two rounds of qualifying.

“I got pretty loose in Turn 3,” said Truex of his pole-round lap. “We had a really good car. This place is just so sensitive. You have to hit your marks perfect here. I felt like I hit one turn perfect in each round – I just didn’t hit all three perfect in the same round. Round three was our fastest round of the day, which is always what you want. You want to get faster through each round which we did today. We accomplished that. We just left a little out there and I was just talking with Cole (Pearn, crew chief) about what I can do. I felt like we had the car to contend for the pole, I just didn’t do a perfect job today. And around here, you have to be perfect.” (DH/FRRpr 5.1.18)

Starting Line Up

Pocono 400

Pocono Raceway

1 – Ryan Blaney

2 – Kevin Harvick

3 – Jamie McMurray

4 – Martin Truex Jr.

5 – Kyle Busch

6 – Kurt Busch

7 – Joey Logano

8 – Ryan Newman

9 – Clint Bowyer

10 – Denny Hamlin

11 – Chase Elliott

12 – Austin Dillon

13 – Kyle Larson

14 – Alex Bowman

15 – Jimmie Johnson

16 – William Byron

17 – Brad Keselowski

18 – Daniel Suarez

19 – Bubba Wallace Jr.

20 – Paul Menard

21 – David Ragan

22 – Kasey Kahne

23 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24 – AJ Allmendinger

25 – Erik Jones

26 – Matt Kenseth

27 – Chris Buescher

28 – Cole Custer

29 – Ty Dillon

30 – Michael McDowell

31 – Ross Chastain

32 – Matt DiBenedetto

33 – Landon Cassill

34 – Aric Almirola

35 – Cole Whitt

36 – Gray Gaulding

37 – JJ Yeley

38 – Derrike Cope

