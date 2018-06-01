Pocono 400 Starting Line Up

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Ryan Blaney – lvms 2018
LONG POND, Pa. (June 1, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified fourth for Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway.
His No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota ran a pole-round lap of 50.987 seconds at 176.516 mph on the 2.5-mile “Tricky Triangle.” The Furniture Row Racing entry will start the 160-lap, 400-mile race on the outside of Row 2.
Truex finished sixth in each of the first two rounds of qualifying.
“I got pretty loose in Turn 3,” said Truex of his pole-round lap. “We had a really good car. This place is just so sensitive. You have to hit your marks perfect here. I felt like I hit one turn perfect in each round – I just didn’t hit all three perfect in the same round. Round three was our fastest round of the day, which is always what you want. You want to get faster through each round which we did today. We accomplished that. We just left a little out there and I was just talking with Cole (Pearn, crew chief) about what I can do. I felt like we had the car to contend for the pole, I just didn’t do a perfect job today. And around here, you have to be perfect.” (DH/FRRpr 5.1.18)
Starting Line Up
Pocono 400
Pocono Raceway
1 – Ryan Blaney
2 – Kevin Harvick
3 – Jamie McMurray
4 – Martin Truex Jr.
5 – Kyle Busch
6 – Kurt Busch
7 – Joey Logano
8 – Ryan Newman
9 – Clint Bowyer
10 – Denny Hamlin
11 – Chase Elliott
12 – Austin Dillon
13 – Kyle Larson
14 – Alex Bowman
15 – Jimmie Johnson
16 – William Byron
17 – Brad Keselowski
18 – Daniel Suarez
19 – Bubba Wallace Jr.
20 – Paul Menard
21 – David Ragan
22 – Kasey Kahne
23 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
24 – AJ Allmendinger
25 – Erik Jones
26 – Matt Kenseth
27 – Chris Buescher
28 – Cole Custer
29 – Ty Dillon
30 – Michael McDowell
31 – Ross Chastain
32 – Matt DiBenedetto
33 – Landon Cassill
34 – Aric Almirola
35 – Cole Whitt
36 – Gray Gaulding
37 – JJ Yeley
38 – Derrike Cope
