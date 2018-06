NASCAR TV Schedule – June 8-10 -Michigan / Texas

.

Monster Energy Cup

XFINITY

Camping World Truck

Special Interest –

TIME LISTED – Mountain Standard (MST)

Friday, June 8 – Michigan / Texas

9:30 AM – Cup Practice – FS2

11:00 AM – XFINITY Practice – FS2

1:00 PM – XFINITY Final Practice – FS1

2:00 PM – Cup Qualifying – FS1

3:30 PM – Camping World Truck Texas Qualifying – FS2

6:00 PM – Camping World Truck Pre-race – FS1

7:00 PM – Camping World Truck – winstaronlinegaming.com 400 – FS1

Chris Eggleston is registered for the Truck Race.

Saturday, June 9

(R) – 3:30 AM – Truck race re-air – FS1

(R) – 6:00 AM – Cup Qualifying re-air – FS1

7:00 AM – Cup Practice – FS1

8:00 AM – XFINITY Qualifying – FS1

10:00 AM – Cup Final Practice – FS1

11:00 AM – XFINITY Pre-race – FS1

11:30 AM – XFINITY – XFINITY 250 – FS1

Sunday, June 10

(R) 6:00 AM – XFINITY re-air – FS1

11:30 AM – Cup Pre- race – FOX

12:00 PM – Cup – FireKeepers Casino 400 – FOX

.f