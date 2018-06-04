Montgomery, Siewell And Talon win At Coos Bay Speedway

Coos Bay, Oregon…June 2…Brody Montgomery increased his NASCAR Super Late Model point lead even more with his win in the 25 lap Main Event Saturday night at Coos Bay Speedway. Montgomery again swept the action with his ten lap heat race win over Richard Wallace and five lap Trophy Dash triumph ahead of Kristy Grout. Unfortunately, attrition took a heavy toll on the competition. It fell to Grout to try and claim the $100 bounty for the driver who could beat Montgomery, but the best she could do was to chase him around the speedway for a season best second place finish.

Likewise, Sportsman Late Model point leader Dyllan Siewell had a clean sweep with his victories in the ten lap heat race, five lap Trophy Dash and 20 lap Main Event. Siewell outran Tom Williams to win their heat race, and he rolled to about a straightaway advantage over Williams at the Main Event checkered flag. Wayne Butler settled for third ahead of Charlie Withers.

Ken Fox and David Smith were left to battle for the 20 lap Street Stock Main Event win. Point leader Fox thrilled the crowd by beating Smith for his third feature win. Fox won by inches and also won the ten lap heat race. Smith picked up the five lap Trophy Dash victory.

Point leader Sam Talon won his sixth Mini Outlaw Main Event. Talon also won the ten lap heat race, but John Henry prevented a clean sweep with his 5 lap Trophy Dash victory. Nobody was keeping pace with Talon as he pulled away to a straightaway advantage over Tom Siewell at the checkered flag. Henry settled for third ahead of Carl Johnson.

Rookie Tyler Tullos took over the Hornet point lead with his first career 20 lap Main Event win. Tullos becomes the fifth different winner in six races. He held off five lap Trophy Dash winner Hanna Robison for the win. David Pellum took the checkered flag in third, followed by Chuck Peck, Leroy Rockwell, Sam Taylor, Andy Austin, Matt Breiter and Chris Parker. Tullos also won the ten lap heat race.

The fans got treated to a show whqen the Beast Jett Car burned a car to the ground. The oval track will be dark next Saturday night, but the Malicious Monster Truck Tour comes to town on June 15th and 16th. Regular oval track racing will return with Ladies Night on June 23rd, featuring a full program of NASCAR Super Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws, Hornets and the Winged Sprint Cars. For further information, go to www.coosbayspeedway.us.