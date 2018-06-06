McAnally and Bruncati Teams Set To Battle at Colorado National Speedway

Bill McAnally Racing and Bruncati Bring Their Battle To Rocky Mountains

Colorado National Raceway Hosts NASCAR K&N Pro Series West

The Bill McAnally Racing versus Bruncati battle heads to the Rocky Mountains.

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West will make its 12th straight trip — and 16th overall — to the Colorado National Speedway, located just outside of Denver. Colorado, which has been a staple of the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series, will host the NAPA Auto Parts 175 Saturday evening.

Colorado National has hosted the series every year since 2007, and in that time, Bill McAnally Racing drivers have won six times. Their rivals for the 2018 West title — the Bob Bruncati Racing contingent of Derek Thorn and Ryan Partridge have wins in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

Expect more of the same Saturday.

The No. 99 for Bill McAnally Racing that Chris Eggleston drove to wins at Colorado in three of the last four years is now piloted by NASCAR Next driver Cole Rouse. Rouse is fourth in the championship standings, two points behind Derek Kraus and 12 out of the lead held by Partridge. And it’s Partridge who holds a slim three-point advantage over Thorn.

Last year, Bill McAnally Racing swept the top 3 spots at Colorado, and the top two positions the year before.

This has been the year of surprises, though, as Colorado’s Kody Vanderwal has used a pair of wins at Tucson Speedway to remain in title contention. And don’t count out the third cars from Bill McAnally Racing and Bruncati. Bill McAnally Racing’s Hailie Deegan is coming off a strong showing in the East race at Memphis International Raceway, where she led laps for the first time, while Trevor Huddleston is quietly putting together an impressive Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidacy with three top 10s in four starts.

The maximum starting field is 22 cars, for each race, including provisionals.

Qualifying groups will be determined by each vehicle’s overall fastest single lap from the official practice sessions.

The first 18 cars will secure starting positions based on the qualifying session. The remaining four spots will be awarded through the provisional process.

Each group qualifying session will be five (5) minutes in duration and the fastest single lap speed of each vehicle will determine starting positions 1st through 18th. Adjustments or repairs may not be made on a vehicle after the vehicle enters the track to begin the qualifying session. Vehicles may not return to the track or make any further qualifying laps unless directed to do so by a NASCAR Official or in the event of a caution. If a vehicle returns to pit road, the vehicle’s qualifying attempt is complete.

The NAPA Auto Parts 175 will be 175 laps (65.625 miles) to be run in two (2) segments. The five (5) minute breaks will occur at or near the conclusion of Laps 88. At the conclusion of the break, lead lap vehicles that elected to pit will line up – in the order they were running at the beginning of the break — behind the lead lap vehicles that elected not to pit in order of running.

The maximum tire allotment available for this event is as follows: Four (4) tires for practice, four (4) tires for qualifying and to begin the race for a total of eight (8) tires.