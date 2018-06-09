LIVE UPDATES FROM CNS 06-09-2018

Tonight Colorado National Speedway takes a break from the regular weekly program and welcomes in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West for the NAPA 175. This nationally televised event features up and coming NASCAR stars such as Derek Kraus and Cole Rouse as well as seasoned veterans Ryan Partridge and Derek Thorn. But most CNS fans will likely be cheering for local driver Kody Vanderwal who swept both K&N races in Tucson. Also in action tonight are the Pro Trucks and Super Stocks.

If you can’t make it to the track you can follow all the action here live. Races start at 6:30PM

If you cannot see the LIVE updates above click here.