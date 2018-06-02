LIVE UPDATES FROM CNS 06-02-2018

Can you believe 2 months are already in the books for the 2018 racing season? Tonight at CNS it’s Tower’s Night Out and to honor our great tow staff as well as all the other tow truck drivers in the region we will have a 50 lap Grand American Modified feature race! Also racing will be the Mountain States Fire Protection Mod Coupes, Elite V Twin Legend Cars, the Witthar racing Trains and the Circle Drags!!

If you can’t make it to the track you can follow all the action here live. Races start at 6:30PM

If you cannot see the LIVE updates above click here.