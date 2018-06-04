Clymens, Miranda, Decker Win Antioch Speedway Races

Antioch, CA…June 2…Trevor Clymens continued to roll in All Star Series B Modifieds at Antioch Speedway Saturday night. Clymens collected his third straight 20 lap Main Event victory and fourth of the season as he maintains a solid point lead. Heat race winner Todd Gomez set the early pace. After a lap four yellow flag for debris on the track, Clymens charged into second, and he made a Turn 4 pass on lap eight to take the lead from Gomez. Cameron Hammett spun from third late in the race as Clymens won ahead of Gomez, heat race winner Kenny Neu, Friday night Watsonville winner Kenny Shrader and Tommy Fraser.

Alan Miranda collected his second 20 lap Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event victory of the season. Miranda shared the front row with Rick Panfili, but Panfili’s hard luck season continued as he broke his steering and crashed. Miranda led a smoking Shannon Newton on the restart. As Newton pitted, Petaluma Speedway racer Bob Davis took up the chase of the flying Miranda. However, Miranda was not to be denied as he picked up the win ahead of Davis, USAC Speed2 Midget champion Jesse Love IV, rookie McKenzie Newton and Bob Newberry.

Point leader Jeff Decker collected his second 20 lap DIRTcar Late Model feature victory of the season. Heat winner Dennis Souza spun on lap three for a yellow flag. Decker led Kimo Oreta on the restart. Third row starter Richard Papenhausen got around Oreta for second soon after, but all he could do was chase Decker for a second place finish. Oreta settled for third, followed by Rod Oliver and Mike Hynes.

Kimo Oreta won his second 20 lap Limited Late Model Main Event of the season in the Sundrop Racing #15 car. Oreta and point leader Mark Garner shared the front row of the Main Event with Garner charging into the lead. Garner was repelling Oreta’s every attempt to get by until Oreta finally made a low pass in Turn 4 of the 12th lap to gain the lead. Garner had a tire going down as he surrendered second to Mike Walko on lap 14 and lost third to Ryan Cherezian two tours later. A fire under the hood of the John Evans mount forced a lap 17 red flag and allowed Garner the chance to change his tire. Oreta led the restart and the remaining laps for the satisfying win. Walko was a strong second, followed by Cherezian, Garner and Chad Hammer.

Championship hopeful Chris Sorensen had a little bit of luck on his side as he won his fourth 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event of the season. Michael Cooper had his sights set on his fourth victory of the season and set the early pace ahead of Sorensen. Heat race winner Chris Bennett moved past Sorensen on lap three and began looking for a way around Cooper. Bennett finally made his pass around Cooper for the lead on lap 9, and Cooper had a spirited battle with Sorensen going for the second spot. Bennett’s run up front ended in heartbreak as he stalled in Turn 4 for a lap 15 caution flag. Cooper had the lead at that point, but Sorensen made his winning pass on lap 18 and brought it home to victory. Cooper settled for second, followed by Anthony Vigna, Bob Bennett and Joey Ridgeway. Cameron Swank and Billy Garner were the other heat winners.

B Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Kenny Neu, Todd Gomez. Main Event (20 Laps)-Trevor Clymens, Todd Gomez, Neu, Kenny Shrader, Tommy Fraser, Chuck Golden, Robby Senn, Ryan DeForest, Cameron Hammett, Guy Ahlwardt.

Wingless Spec Sprints

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Bob Newberry, Shannon Newton. Main Event (20 Laps)-Alan Miranda, Bob Davis, Jesse Love IV, McKenzie Newton, Newberry, Shannon Newton, Scott Martin, James East, Roy Fisher, Rick Panfili.

DIRTcar Late Models

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Jeff Decker Kimo Oreta. Main Event (20 Laps)-Decker, Richard Papenhausen, Oreta, Rod Oliver, Mike Hynes, Souza, Rob Norris, Billy Bob Beaumont, Joey Olschowka.

Limited Late Models

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Mark Garner, Kimo Oreta. Main Event (20 Laps)-Oreta, Mike Walko, Ryan Cherezian, Mark Garner, Chad Hammer. Mike Gustafson, John Evans, Jon Haney.

Hobby Stocks

Heat winners (8 Laps)-Chris Bennett, Cameron Swank, Billy Garner. Main Event (20 Laps)-Chris Sorensen, Michael Cooper, Anthony Vigna, Bob Bennett, Joey Ridgeway, Tanis Rangel, Chris Bennett, John Wacht, Billy Garner, Josh Leach.