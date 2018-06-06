Bill McAnally Racing Heading To Colorado National Speedway

NASCAR K&N West Heads To Colorado National Speedway

Bill McAnally Racing Drivers Look To Continue Winning Tradition

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (June 5, 2018) – The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West heads to the Rocky Mountains this week for the NAPA AUTO PARTS / Toyota 175 at Colorado National Speedway, just north of Denver.

The 3/8-mile track is one that’s very familiar to Bill McAnally Racing.

BMR has won six of the past 10 series races at CNS, including three of the last four. Three-time series champion Eric Holmes garnered two wins for BMR at Colorado, in 2008 and 2010; with a victory by his teammate, Paulie Harraka, sandwiched in between in 2009. Racing on his home track, Chris Eggleston captured the three most recent BMR wins there – in 2014, 2016, and 2017.

This year’s lineup of drivers at BMR – Derek Kraus, Cole Rouse, and Hailie Deegan – plan to carry on that winning tradition at CNS.

Kraus, a 16-year-old NASCAR Next driver who wheels the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry, finished second a year ago in his only series start at Colorado. It was one of three runner-up finishes the Stratford, Wisconsin driver had on his way to winning the rookie title.

He heads to Colorado third in the championship standings, 10 points out of the lead. He has one win and three top-five finishes in four series starts this season – including a fifth-place finish at Southern California’s Orange Show Speedway in the most recent series event.

Rouse, driver of the No. 99 NAPA Belts & Hoses Toyota Camry, registered a ninth-place finish as a rookie at Colorado in 2016 in his only previous series start there. The 20-year-old from Fort Smith, Arkansas is fourth in the championship standings, 12 points out of first – with three top-five and four top-10 finishes.

He notched a third-place finish at Orange Show Speedway.

Deegan, in the No. 19 Mobil 1 / NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry, will be making her first start at Colorado in a K&N West car. The 16-year-old from Temecula, California is a member of the NASCAR Next program.

She leads the rookie points, and is sixth in the overall standings – with one top-five and four top-10 finishes. She had a fourth-place finish at Orange Show.

The BMR team will get its weekend started early by attending a sales event at NAPA’s Denver Distribution Center on Thursday, where displays are planned by the team and the drivers will be signing autographs.

NAPA AUTO PARTS plays a major role as the title sponsor of the annual NASCAR weekend at Colorado National Speedway. The big NAPA Hospitality event there is a popular attraction that generates a lot of excitement. In addition, NAPA guests are treated to a special pit tour, a meet-and-greet with the BMR drivers, and a chance to attend the pre-race drivers meeting.

The K&N West race at Colorado is scheduled to be televised on NBCSN on June 14 at 3 p.m. PT. (4PM MT)