Wauge Wins John Arnberg Memorial

Yreka, California…May 27…After rains on Friday night and early Saturday morning prevented Siskiyou Motor Speedway from having any races on Saturday night, the track crew worked feverishly to make sure the special Memorial Day event would go on as scheduled on Sunday. The track featured a full program of IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds and Mini Stocks on Sunday afternoon.

Mark Wauge scored an impressive victory in the rapidly paced 38 lap John Arnberg Memorial IMCA Modified Main Event. The race was destined to go without a yellow flag. During the first half of the feature, Wauge battled Kyle Casson. On two different occasions, Casson made the pass to take the lead. However, he had a broken left front suspension part end his race by lap 33.

At that point, Wauge was leading 2016 race winner Ryan McDaniel. Wauge suffered a broken left front suspension issue with two laps to go, but he held a big enough lead to get it to the checkered flag for his second Arnberg victory. The win paid Wauge $1,038. Ryan McDaniel settled for a $750 second ahead of 2017 race winner Nick Trenchard, Albert Gill, Dave Duste Jr., Jeremy Ohlde, Rob Robles, Casson, Jeff Faulkner and Duane Orsburn. Casson and James Welshonse won the eight lap heat races.

Chowchilla long tow visitor Tim Elias picked up the $750 win in the Bo Hittson Memorial Race. 2016 race winner Brian Cooper jumped out to the early lead with Elias taking second from point leader Rich McCoy on lap seven. Elias began pressuring Cooper, and he was finally able to make an inside pass in Turn 4 on the 16th lap for the lead. However, a yellow flag flew for Ryder Boswell in Turn 4 on the 22nd lap.

Cooper regained the lead on the restart, but Elias never gave up. Elias slipped underneath Cooper in Turn 4 on the 29th lap and emerged with the lead that he would take to the checkered flag. Cooper settled for a $500 second ahead of Justin Foux, Matt Sanders, Doug Franklin, McCoy, Cory Biggs, DJ Bottoms, Trevor Tiffee and Tony Duste. Lloyd Speer, Cooper and Rich McCoy each won eight lap heat races.

David Steele returned, and the 2015 Mini Stock champion won his fifth Mike Caveye Memorial Mini Stock Blowout Race. Steele had to contend with fellow eight lap heat race winner and two-time reigning champion Marilyn Yawnick down the stretch, but he held her off for the $404 victory. Mike Whitaker was a solid third ahead of Terry Kendrick, Hunter Magnan, Darek Alford, Jason Frost, Michael McLeod and Zac McMurray.

Racing will return next Saturday night with a special $5 front gate entry fee for the fans. Racers will also offer kids free rides. IMCA Sport Modified, Mini Stocks and the first appearance of the Jefferson State Jalopy Association will be the featured divisions.