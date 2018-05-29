Valasquez wins URSS Dodge City Thriller

Just one weekend removed from a wild heat race flip atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park, Taylor Velasquez bounced right back to win Saturday night’s 25-lap United Rebel Sprint Series vs. Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Car Clash main event.

Velasquez put the Bearcat Oil Services/Fronk Oil Co. No. 21x out front at the outset from the pole position and capitalized on a lap 20 caution that negated a Jake Martens pass for the lead to secure the win.

Given a reprieve, Velasquez burst out to a lead of several car-lengths as the race restarted, but Martens closed back in and tried to slip under in the final pair of corners only to fall two car-lengths short at the stripe.

“This week has been blood, sweat and tears,” the Turpin, OK, racer explained. “I wasn’t really sure how I’d feel tonight. Getting through the heat race was the most important part of the night, after that I got a lot more comfortable in the car.”

Gunning into the lead at the drop of the green flag, Velasquez gradually slipped away from opening night winner Brian Herbert and Martens in the early going. Martens made his way past Herbert for second on the 15th round and erased Velasquez’ advantage in short order then raced into the lead on the low side only to have the race’s only caution appear to put Velasquez back out front.

Velasquez took full advantage by going on to become the third different winner in as many rounds of DCRP Sprint Car competition in what was also the season opening event for the United Rebel Sprint Series.

Martens settled for second with Herbert claiming the show position. Zach Blurton crossed the stripe fourth with Tyler Knight rounding out the top five.

Koby Walters would collect the Keizer Wheels Hard Charger Award gunning from his 13th starting position to finish 6th.

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 11k-Tyler Knight, 2. 0-Steven Richardson, 3. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 4. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 5. 17s-Chad Salem, 6. 33k-Aaron Ploussard. DNS: 18-Brandon Sprott.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 9-John Webster, 2. 48-Jake Martens, 3. 17x-Kade Hagans, 4. 10-Jordan Knight, 5. 33-Koby Walters, 6. 8J-Brandy Jones.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 2J-Zach Blurton, 2. 97-Brian Herbert, 3. 50-Jed Werner, 4. 28-Tracey Hill, 5. 911-Ty Williams, 6. 49-Kris Moore.

“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 2. 48-Jake Martens, 3. 97-Brian Herbert, 4. 2J-Zach Blurton, 5. 11k-Tyler Knight, 6. 33-Koby Walters, 7. 911-Ty Williams, 8. 0-Steven Richardson, 9. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 10. 9-John Webster, 11. 28-Tracey Hill, 12. 10-Jordan Knight, 13. 49-Kris Moore, 14. 50-Jed Werner, 15. 17s-Chad Salem, 16. 17x-Kade Hagans, 17. 8J-Brandy Jones, 18. 33k-Aaron Ploussard. DNS: 18-Brandon Sprott.