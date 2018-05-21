Stone, Nelson, Falkenberg Win Merced Speedway Features

Merced, CA…May 19…Ramie Stone won the IMCA Modified Main Event Saturday night at Merced Speedway. It was the first win since the big All Star Series event in 2016 for the four time Merced champion. Stone found himself in a good battle with second generation racer Justin Villanueva and long time competitor Derek Nance, but he beat them both to Doug Laidlaw’s checkered flag. Villanueva settled for second ahead of Nance, Ryan Porter, Darrell Hughes II, point leader Paul Stone, Shane DeVolder, Jeff Streeter, Brian Pearce and Tim Cecil. The Stone family won all three of the eight lap heat races as Ramie and his brother Troy Stone were winners along with cousin Paul Stone.

After running two seasons in the IMCA Modified division, Bruce “Bubba” Nelson is back in the IMCA Sport modified class. Nelson came from seventh starting to capture the 25 lap Main Event win. When Nelson got to the front of the pack, he had to battle pole sitter Jarrod Mouce to grab the lead. Mounce would settle for second, followed by Mark Odgers, Chris Falkenberg, 11th starter Jeremy Hoff, Danny Roe, Mark Squadrito, Tanner Thomas, Chase Thomas and Richard Ragsdale. The 23 competitors were split into four eight lap qualifying heat races with wins going to Falkenberg, Hoff, Chase Thomas and Kelly Wilkinson.

Chris Falkenberg once again drove the 2017 Sportsman championship winning car of Jeff Bristow to both the eight lap heat race and the 15 lap Main Event victories. Falkenberg started on the pole of the Main Event and could not be beat. Chris Birdsong was second ahead of point leader Jerry Cecil, Eric Seely, Rick Elliot and Watsonville Speedway Stock Car Hall Of Famer Ray Johnson.

Robert Jackson also started on the pole, and he had to hold off point leader Jennifer Corder down the stretch to win his second 20 lap Mini Stock Main Event. Lucy Falkenberg was a strong third ahead of Allen Neal, Lee Ragsdale, Jason Belton Jr, Bryant Desaire, Tyler Jackson, Jerry Tubbs and Joe Terry. Three-time reigning champion Chris Corder won his eight lap heat race but ended up a disappointing 17th in the Main Event. Jennifer Corder and Lucy Falkenberg won the other heat races.

Merced Speedway doesn’t race again until Wednesday, June 6th. This will be part of the annual Merced County Fair, and the IMCA Modifieds will be competing along with the Hobby Stocks and California Sharp Mini Late Models. For further information, go to www.racemerced.com.