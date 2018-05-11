.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Truex Jr. Qualifies 7th in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (May 11, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. will start from the inside of Row 4 in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

It was the ninth time in 12 races this season that Truex has started seventh or better.

Truex was 19th fastest in the first round of qualifying then jumped to eighth in the second round before finishing seventh in the 12-car pole-shootout round.

His No. 78 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota covered the 1.5-mile oval in 29.001 seconds at 186.200 miles per hour.

“We got a little better in each of the qualifying rounds but it’s not where we wanted to be,” said Truex, who will be seeking a third straight win at Kansas. “We were loose all day long. Had a short practice because of inspection and some other issues. We just needed more time in practice to sort things out.

“We definitely gained on it throughout the (qualifying) rounds but not enough to be better than seventh. We need to be a lot better for tomorrow night’s race. Luckily our guys are very good about figuring things out overnight.” (DMF/FRR pr. 5.11.18)

Kevin Harvick won the pole (28.600 at 188.811).



Starting Line Up

Kansas Speedway

KC Masterpiece 400

1 – Kevin Harvick

2 – Ryan Blaney

3 – Kyle Busch

4 – Aric Almirola

5 – Brad Keselowsk

6 – Denny Hamlin

7 – Martin Truex Jr.

8 – Kurt Busch

9 – Joey Logano

10 – Chris Buescher

11 – Paul Menard

12 – Erik Jones

13 – William Byron

14 – Daniel Suarez

15 – Ryan Newman

16 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17 – Chase Elliott

18 – AJ Allmendinger

19 – Alex Bowman

20 – David Ragan

21 – Darrell Wallace Jr.

22 – Kyle Larson

23 – Jimmie Johnson

24 – Jamie McMurray

25 – Austin Dillon

26 – Ty Dillon

27 – Corey Lajoie

28 – Ross Chastain

29 – Gray Gaulding

30 – Reed Sorenson

31 – Landon Cassill

32 – BJ McLeod

33 – Clint Bowyer

34 – Kasey Kahne

35 – Matt Kenseth

36 – Michael McDowell

37 – Matt DiBenedetto

38 – Timmy Hill

