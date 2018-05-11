.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Truex Jr. Qualifies 7th in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (May 11, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. will start from the inside of Row 4 in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.
It was the ninth time in 12 races this season that Truex has started seventh or better.
Truex was 19th fastest in the first round of qualifying then jumped to eighth in the second round before finishing seventh in the 12-car pole-shootout round.
His No. 78 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota covered the 1.5-mile oval in 29.001 seconds at 186.200 miles per hour.
“We got a little better in each of the qualifying rounds but it’s not where we wanted to be,” said Truex, who will be seeking a third straight win at Kansas. “We were loose all day long. Had a short practice because of inspection and some other issues. We just needed more time in practice to sort things out.
“We definitely gained on it throughout the (qualifying) rounds but not enough to be better than seventh. We need to be a lot better for tomorrow night’s race. Luckily our guys are very good about figuring things out overnight.” (DMF/FRR pr. 5.11.18)
Kevin Harvick won the pole (28.600 at 188.811).
Starting Line Up
Kansas Speedway
KC Masterpiece 400
1 – Kevin Harvick
2 – Ryan Blaney
3 – Kyle Busch
4 – Aric Almirola
5 – Brad Keselowsk
6 – Denny Hamlin
7 – Martin Truex Jr.
8 – Kurt Busch
9 – Joey Logano
10 – Chris Buescher
11 – Paul Menard
12 – Erik Jones
13 – William Byron
14 – Daniel Suarez
15 – Ryan Newman
16 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17 – Chase Elliott
18 – AJ Allmendinger
19 – Alex Bowman
20 – David Ragan
21 – Darrell Wallace Jr.
22 – Kyle Larson
23 – Jimmie Johnson
24 – Jamie McMurray
25 – Austin Dillon
26 – Ty Dillon
27 – Corey Lajoie
28 – Ross Chastain
29 – Gray Gaulding
30 – Reed Sorenson
31 – Landon Cassill
32 – BJ McLeod
33 – Clint Bowyer
34 – Kasey Kahne
35 – Matt Kenseth
36 – Michael McDowell
37 – Matt DiBenedetto
38 – Timmy Hill
