Starting Line Up – Coca-Cola 600

Truex Jr. Qualifies 15th for NASCAR’s Longest Race

CONCORD, N.C. (May 24, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified 15th for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

His No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota will start NASCAR’s longest race (400 laps, 600 miles) from the inside of Row 8.

During his lap in the second round of qualifying Truex had a strong run going until the final two turns when his car suddenly got tight. The handling issue cost Truex from advancing to the 12-car pole shootout round, a rarity for the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Truex’s speed on the 1.5-mile oval was 188.679 miles per hour. He needed a speed better than 188.871 to advance to the pole round.

“We were really tight,” said Truex. “I thought we were in good shape after practice. I was able to get through (turns) 1 and 2 pretty good and then got to (turn) 3 and just no front tire grip. We just missed it a little bit today but we’ll be fine. We’ll work on the Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota on Saturday and be ready for Sunday’s race.” (DH/FRRpr 5.24.18)

Kyle Busch earned the pole position.

Starting Line Up

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Coca-Cola 600,

1 – Kyle Busch

2 – Joey Logano

3 – Denny Hamlin

4 – Erik Jones

5 – Brad Keselowski

6 – Ryan Newman

7 – Jamie McMurray

8 – Ryan Blaney

9 – Aric Almirola

10 – Daniel Suarez

11 – Kyle Larson

12 – Austin Dillon

13 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

14 – Paul Menard

15 – Martin Truex Jr.

16 – Kurt Busch

17 – Matt Kenseth

18 – Chris Buescher

19 – David Ragan

20 – Ty Dillon

21 – William Byron

22 – Chase Elliott

23 – Jimmie Johnson

24 – Bubba Wallace Jr.

25 – Ross Chastain

26 – Kasey Kahne

27 – Alex Bowman

28 – Clint Bowyer

29 – Michael McDowell

30 – AJ Allmendinger

31 – Matt DiBenedetto

32 – Parker Kligerman

33 – Corey Lajoie

34 – Gray Gaulding

35 – Landon Cassill

36 – Timmy Hill

37 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

38 – BJ McLeod

39 – Kevin Harvick

40 – JJ Yeley

