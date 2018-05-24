Starting Line Up – Coca-Cola 600

Truex Jr. Qualifies 15th for NASCAR’s Longest Race
CONCORD, N.C. (May 24, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified 15th for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
His No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota will start NASCAR’s longest race (400 laps, 600 miles) from the inside of Row 8.
During his lap in the second round of qualifying Truex had a strong run going until the final two turns when his car suddenly got tight. The handling issue cost Truex from advancing to the 12-car pole shootout round, a rarity for the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion.
Truex’s speed on the 1.5-mile oval was 188.679 miles per hour. He needed a speed better than 188.871 to advance to the pole round.
“We were really tight,” said Truex. “I thought we were in good shape after practice. I was able to get through (turns) 1 and 2 pretty good and then got to (turn) 3 and just no front tire grip. We just missed it a little bit today but we’ll be fine. We’ll work on the Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota on Saturday and be ready for Sunday’s race.” (DH/FRRpr 5.24.18)
Kyle Busch earned the pole position.
Starting Line Up
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Coca-Cola 600,
1 – Kyle Busch
2 – Joey Logano
3 – Denny Hamlin
4 – Erik Jones
5 – Brad Keselowski
6 – Ryan Newman
7 – Jamie McMurray
8 – Ryan Blaney
9 – Aric Almirola
10 – Daniel Suarez
11 – Kyle Larson
12 – Austin Dillon
13 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
14 – Paul Menard
15 – Martin Truex Jr.
16 – Kurt Busch
17 – Matt Kenseth
18 – Chris Buescher
19 – David Ragan
20 – Ty Dillon
21 – William Byron
22 – Chase Elliott
23 – Jimmie Johnson
24 – Bubba Wallace Jr.
25 – Ross Chastain
26 – Kasey Kahne
27 – Alex Bowman
28 – Clint Bowyer
29 – Michael McDowell
30 – AJ Allmendinger
31 – Matt DiBenedetto
32 – Parker Kligerman
33 – Corey Lajoie
34 – Gray Gaulding
35 – Landon Cassill
36 – Timmy Hill
37 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
38 – BJ McLeod
39 – Kevin Harvick
40 – JJ Yeley
