Newberry, Wacht Win Antioch Speedway Fair Time Races

Antioch, CA…May 19…Bob Newberry scored the 25 lap All Star Series Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event victory Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. The track was running a special race during the annual Contra Costa County Fair. Newberry is the current point leader, and he started in the third row. The battle was between Newberry and 2015 champion Kyle Bakkie, but Newberry prevailed at the checkered flag. Bakkie held on for second, while previous winner Shannon Newton charged from 10th starting to finish third. Scott Martin and James East rounded out the Top 5. Newberry and Newton each won eight lap heat races, and Newton also won the four lap Trophy Dash.

Rookie John Wacht won the 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. Wacht currently ranks third in the standings, and he’s been getting faster with each start. On this occasion, he started on the front row and quickly charged into the lead. Reigning champion Cameron Swank worked his way up to battle Wacht for the lead, while previous winner Chris Sorensen had to come from tenth starting. Wacht took the checkered flag in first as Swank and Sorensen settled for second and third, respectively. Haley Gomez enjoyed her best finish yet in fourth as Anthony Vigna completed the Top 5. Swank and Sorensen each won eight lap heat races, and Swank also got the win in the four lap Trophy Dash.

It’s been a while since Antioch Speedway has had a Memorial Day Weekend race, but the track has a stacked show scheduled for this Saturday night. The All Star Series Winged 360 Sprint Cars make their second appearance of the season along with A Modifieds, B Modifieds, Hobby Stocks and Dwarf Cars. It will also be the fourth round of the Sharp Shooter Series for the B Modifieds. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Race results

All Star Series

Wingless Sprints

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Bob Newberry, Shannon Newton. Trophy Dash (4 laps)-Newton. Main Event (25 laps)-Newberry, Kyle Bakkie, Shannon Newton, Scott Martin, James East, Roy Fisher, Rick Panfili, Brandon Burd, Kevin Box, McKenzie Newton.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Chris Sorensen, Cameron Swank. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Swank. Main Event (20 laps)-John Wacht, Swank, Sorensen, Haley Gomez, Anthony Vigna, Chris Asher, Philip Oreta, Michael Cooper, Josh Leach, Tanis Rangel (DNS).