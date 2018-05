NASCAR TV Schedule – May 18-19 – Charlotte All Star

.

TIME LISTED – Mountain Standard (MST)

Friday, May 18 – Charlotte

8:30 AM – Camping World Truck practice – FS1

9:30 AM – Cup All Star Open Practice – FS1

10:15 AM – Cup All Star Practice – FS1

11:00 AM – Cup All Star Open Final Practice – FS1

11:45 AM – Cup All Star Final Practice – FS1

12:30 PM – Cup All Star Pit Road Speed Practice – FS1

2:30 PM – Camping World Truck Qualifying – FS1

4:00 PM – Cup Open and All Star Qualifying – FS1

6:00 PM – Camping World Truck Pre-race – FS1

8:30 PM – Camping World Truck – NC Education Lottery 200 – FS1

Saturday, May 19

3:00 PM – NASCAR RaceDay – FS1

4:00 PM – Cup Open Race – FS1

5:30 PM – NASCAR RaceDay – FS1

8:00 PM, MENCS All Star race, FS1

