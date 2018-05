NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Race at Spokane Cancelled

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (May 30, 2018) –- The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race scheduled for Sunday, July 15 at Spokane County Raceway in Airway Heights, Washington, has been cancelled and will not be replaced.

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West schedule will now consist of 14 championship points events.

The next event for the series will be its annual stop at Colorado National Speedway on Saturday, June 9 for the NAPA Auto Parts 150.