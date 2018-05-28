Montgomery, Fugate Win Coos Bay Speedway Races

Coos Bay, Oregon…May 26…Brody Montgomery won the 25 lap NASCAR Super Late Model Main Event Saturday night at Coos Bay Speedway. The event was sponsored by First Community Credit Union, and it included a Penny Scramble for the kids during intermission. Montgomery has been a force in Super Late Model competition this year with four wins. He started on the inside of the second row and wasted little time charging around Richard Wallace for the lead. Montgomery stretched his lead to about a straightaway with Wallace a season best second. Kristy Grout was a solid third ahead of Thor Kristensen and Wayne Butler. Montgomery made it a clean sweep by holding off Wallace to win both the five lap trophy Dash and ten lap heat race.

Trace Fugate picked up the win in the 25 lap Hornets Main Event. He’s the fourth different winner in the division this year. Fugate started on the front row with Tyler Tullos and steadily pulled away for the win by nearly a straightaway. Tullos was a season best second ahead of rookie Kylea Krossman. A three car battle for fourth went to Andy Austin ahead of Chuck Peck and point leader April Warmack. Warmack also won the five lap Trophy Dash.

Sportsman Late Model point leader Dyllan Siewell won his second 20 lap Main Event of the season in a good battle with two time champion Wayne Butler, who settled for second ahead of Tom Williams and Charlie Withers. Butler won the ten lap heat race and Williams was the five lap Trophy Dash winner.

Point leader Ken Fox became the first two time winner of the 20 lap Street Stock Main Event. Troy Chamberlain gave it a good run before settling for a close second ahead of David Smith. Chamberlain won the five lap Trophy Dash, while Fox claimed the victory in the ten lap heat race.

Point leader Sam Talon continued to roll with his fourth 20 lap Mini Outlaw Main Event win of the season. The reigning champion, Talon has been an unstoppable force this season, and he won the Main Event by three-quarters of a lap ahead of heat race winner John Carpenter. Tom Sidewell settled for third ahead of Jason Kellum and Carl Johnson. Talon won the five lap Trophy Dash.

Griff Smith won the 12 lap Jr Stinger Main Event. This division puts drivers 11 to 14 years of age in Hornets to get them started in racing at the speedway. Smith was the only driver at the previous race, but this time he was joined by Sebastian Freedle and Alex Butler, who finished second and third, respectively. Smith won the six lap heat race and Freedle won the five lap Trophy Dash.

Next week offers a special treat for the fans with the Beast Jett Car Burndown. NASCAR Whelen All American Series racing will continue with Super Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws, Hornets and Humboldt Motorsports Side by Sides. For further information, go to www.coosbayspeedway.us.