Montgomery, Butler, Land Win Coos Bay Speedway Main Events

Coos Bay, Oregon…May 5…Point leader Brody Montgomery scored his second 25 lap NASCAR Super Late Model Main Event victory Saturday night on Pepsi Night at Coos Bay Speedway. Montgomery was fast all night and won both the 10 lap heat race and 5 lap Trophy Dash. In the Main Event, Sportsman Late Model star Wayne Butler presented the closest challenge to Montgomery. However, Montgomery still collected the victory by a straightaway ahead of Butler. Richard Wallace was a solid third, followed by Thor Kristensen, Kristy Grout and Chris Ray.

Reigning Winged Sprint Car champion Lawrence Van Hoof made his season debut a winning one with his victory in the 20 lap Main Event. Rookie Kayla Green gave him a good run and settled for a very close second place finish. Brett Hulsey was a solid third ahead of Mike Crawford and Donovan Prather. After settling for second behind Van Hoof in the five lap Trophy Dash, 2016 champion Dave May hurt his motor and was done for the night. May won the 10 lap heat race.

Two-time Sportsman Late Model champion Wayne Butler won that division’s 20 lap Main Event. Butler had strong competition from Trophy Dash winner Dyllan Siewell. However, Butler still managed to build a half straightaway lead on the way to the checkered flag. Charlie Withers finished third ahead of Tom Williams and Hornet graduate Patrick Nagel. Siewell beat Butler in the 5 lap Trophy Dash to prevent a clean sweep as Butler won the 10 lap heat race.

2016 Street Stock champion Daniel Land made his season debut a good one as he won that division’s 20 lap Main Event. Land enjoyed a good battle with point leader Ken Fox during the waning laps of the race. However, Land just managed to beat Fox back to the checkered flag as Jeff Thurman finished third, followed by Troy Chamberlain, David Smith and Kevin Ballard. All competitors finished on the lead lap in the rapidly run event. Land won the 10 lap heat race, while Chamberlain won the 5 lap Trophy Dash.

Two-time reigning Mini Outlaw champion Sam Talon won that division’s 20 lap Main Event, 10 lap heat race and 5 lap Trophy Dash for the clean sweep. Talon set a fast pace up front and won the Main Event by about a straight away ahead of Jason Kellam, John Henry and Carl Johnson.

After two straight non finishes, Hannah Robison won her first career 20 lap Hornets Main Event. Robison set a blistering pace up front, and only second place finisher David Pellum managed to stay on the lead lap, nearly half a lap behind her. Rookie Kylea Krossman finished third, followed by Tanner Johnson, Chris Parker, April Warmack, Tyler Tullos, Andrew Grisham and Steven Parker. Pellum won the five lap Trophy Dash, but Robison prevailed in the 10 lap heat race.

Racing resumes on the oval track with NASCAR Whelen All American Series Super Late Models, Sprint Cars, Sportsman Late Models, Mini Stocks, Mini Outlaws and Hornets. For further information, go to www.coosbayspeedway.us.