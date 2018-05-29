Martin Holds Off Late Day Challenge for URSS Victory at 81 Speedway

Park City, Kansas – May 27, 2018 – Jason Martin took the lead in the early stages and then held off a late-race challenge by Michael Day to claim the United Rebel Sprint Series twenty-five-lap feature finale during their portion of 81 Speedway’s “Sprint Car Maynia II” in Park City, Kansas on Sunday night.

Ty Williams and Steven Richardson started on the front row of the twenty-one-car feature and entering turn one on the opening lap, Williams and third-starting Brian Herbert got together causing both to spin. This sent both drivers to the tail of the field on the complete restart which saw J.D. Johnson and Richardson now pacing the field.

On the restart it was Richardson taking the quick lead while “Texas” Colby Estes, Taylor Velasquez and Day were the top five after the first lap was complete. Estes got a run up top coming out of turn two on lap three to take the lead from Richardson while Day made a strong move down low entering turns three and four to take the lead coming down the front stretch one lap later.

Tenth starting Jason Martin worked the top in turns one and two and the bottom in turns three and four to move up through the field and entering turn three on lap seven, got past both Estes and leader, Day, to take the lead in turns three and four.

Martins first encounter with slower cars began on lap eleven while holding on to his half stretch lead at the races midway point. With drivers utilizing the top and bottom of the three-eighths mile oval, passing was intense throughout the event.

Five laps to go it appeared Martin would be able to cruise but the Greenville, Texas driver had other ideas as Day was able to close the deficit to five car lengths with four laps to go.

Approaching another slower car on the last lap entering turns one and two, Day looked to make one last challenge for the lead but in the end, Martin would get a good run in between turns three and four to take the three-car-length victory.

Martin would also be awarded the Keizer Aluminum Wheels hard-charger of the race having moved up nine positions from his tenth starting spot.

Race note* All twenty-one starters finished the twenty-five-lap event with only seven lapped cars and the only caution coming at the start of the event.

Fairview, Oklahoma’s Jake Martens came from his ninth starting position to finish third while J.D. Johnson came home fourth. Richardson would settle for a fifth-place finish.

The three, eight lap heat races for the twenty-one-car field were won by Koby Walters, Velasquez and Martin.

The next event for the “Rebels” will be at Dodge City Raceway Park on Friday and Saturday night, July 15-16.

United Rebel Sprint Series

81 Speedway/Park City, Kansas

May 27, 2018

21 Cars

1st Heat: 1) Koby Walters, 2) Steven Richardson, 3) J.D. Johnson, 4) Brian Herbert, 5) Tyler Knight, 6) Chad Salem, 7) Eric Matthews

2nd Heat: 1) Taylor Velasquez, 2) Jake Martens, 3) Michael Day, 4) Colby Estes, 5) Kolt Washburn, 6) Aaron Ploussard, 7) Cody Hays

3rd Heat: 1) Jason Martin, 2) Ty Williams, 3) Jed Werner, 4) Zach Blurton, 5) Tracey Hill, 6) John Webster, 7) Jordan Knight

A Feature (25 Laps): 1) [10]Jason Martin, 2) [6]Michael Day, 3) [9]Jake Martens, 4) [5]JD Johnson, 5) [2]Steven Richardson, 6) [11]Tyler Knight, 7) [8]Koby Walters, 8) [16]Jordan Knight, 9) [12]Zach Blurton, 10) [7]Taylor Velasquez, 11) [4]Colby Estes, 12) [15]Tracey Hill, 13) [21]Eric Matthews, 14) [1]Ty Williams, 15) [14]John Webster, 16) [13]Jed Werner, 17) [17]Chad Salem, 18) [3]Brian Herbert, 19) [18]Aaron Ploussard, 20) [20]Cody Hays, 21) [19]Kolt Washburn

Lap leaders: Richardson 1-2; Estes 3; Day 4-6; Martin 7-25