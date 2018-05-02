Legends TV to air Rumble in the Rockies

CONCORD, NC (Apr. 30, 2018) – Officials from the Rocky Mountain Legend Racing Association (RMLRA) and LegendsNation.com announced today the upcoming Rumble In The Rockies National Qualifier Series, a Memorial Day tripleheader event, will air live on LegendsNation TV. The 3-day trek through Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado will consist of three national qualifying events and an increased payout and bonus structure for racers supporting the event.

The Rocky Mountains are no strangers to Legend Car racing, as 2017 National Masters Champion Scotty Scott hails from the Centennial State of Colorado. Additional national championship challengers across all divisions of US Legend Car competition call the RMLRA one of their homes for racing like Young Lion racer Cody Dempster and Semi-Pro title contender Darrell Stewart, Jr.

LNTV’s coverage is scheduled to begin on Friday, May 25, at HiWay 92 Raceway Park in Gering, NE. Formerly known as Oregon Trail Speedway, this little quarter mile opens the Memorial Day Weekend with a full slate of racing including the RMLRA events. Moderately banked in each end, HiWay 92 Raceway Park will be seeing its first on-air coverage from LNTV.

A day later, the LNTV crew travels west to Cheyenne, Wyoming, where Big Country Speedway will host the RMLRA and find itself showcased on a national stage. Known as the home to both Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park, Legend Car racing fans will be introduced to this gem tucked in the southeastern corner of the 44th state. Also at a quarter-mile in length, this facility features more sweeping corners than HiWay and will also host a full slate of racing on Saturday, May 26.

The final day of racing for the RMLRA’s Memorial Day Tripleheader takes place on the larger .375-mile Colorado National Speedway in Erie, Colorado. A former host of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, CNS continues to showcase oval track racing, including Legend cars, to fans near the greater Denver metropolitan area. With cash, points and prestige on the line, CNS will present RMLRA racers with a wide, racer-friendly surface on which to compete and showcase their talents before an international audience on LNTV.

All three races count toward national points for racers who compete in the events, making this three-day swing a pivotal influence in the national championship picture on the Trail to Las Vegas in October when the titles are decided.

Fans wishing to enjoy the action may do so as part of their LNTV subscription, available at www.legendsnation.tv. Subscribers enjoy complete access to the entire LNTV archive of events, some of which are available on-demand only, and all of which are available through the LNTV Roku channel. Instructions on installing the LNTV Roku app can be found on the LNTV site under the menu heading “Roku.”

For more information on the Rocky Mountain Legend Racing Association and the RMLRA’s Rumble In The Rockies, including complete entry information plus payout and purse structure, visit rmlra.org.

More information about LNTV and LegendsNation can be found on their websites at www.LegendsNation.com and www.LegendsNation.tv.