Learn Wins Billy Geyer Memorial Race At Siskiyou Speedway

Yreka, CA…May 5…Mike Learn scored the victory in the 50 lap Billy Geyer Memorial Race for the Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stocks Saturday night at Siskiyou Speedway. Learn was one of a half-dozen drivers from the Nevada Outlaw Pro Stock group that came to support the big show. The win earned Learn $1,500 as reigning Pro Stock champion Dr Scott Lenz settled for an $800 second.

The race ran 25 laps before a break to allow the competitors to refuel. Lenz set a blistering pace in the first 25 lap race and took the checkered by a straightaway ahead of Learn. John David Duffie was third ahead of Steve Borror, James Flowers, Scott Flowers and Jesse Gonzalez. The top seven were all still on the lead lap at that point.

Learn picked up the pace in the second half, and the battle was on between he and Lenz. Learn wrestled the lead away away from Lenz and brought it home to the checkered flag. Lenz was a strong second as Scott Flowers was the final lead lap finisher. Matt Harlow settled for fourth ahead of Tyler Porter, Gonzales, James Flowers and Borror.

The Pro Stock competitors got a chance to run time trials, and Learn bested the 15 car field with a lap of 15.209. Borror was second quick at 15.251. They ran three eight lap heat races, and Learn, Borror and Lenz collected the victories. Learn also won the eight lap scramble ahead of Lenz, making it a clean sweep for Learn.

Reigning IMCA Sport Modified champion DJ Bottoms picked up the win in his division’s 20 lap Main Event. The race was led early on by Trevor Tiffee, who enjoyed some good side by side laps with Bottoms before Bottoms raced by for the lead. Bottoms won ahead of Rich McCoy, Ryder Boswell and Tiffee. McCoy won both the eight lap heat race and four lap Trophy Dash.

Reigning Mini Stock champion Marilyn Yawnick earned the victory in her 20 lap Main Event. Yawnick grabbed the lead and pulled away just a bit from Trophy Dash winner Terry Kendrick, who settled for second in the feature. Mike Whitaker finished third, followed by Mike Frost and Darrick Alford. Kendrick also won the ten lap heat race.

The speedway is dark next Saturday night, but racing returns on May 19th. It will be Armed Forces Night at the races as all former and active military with an ID will get in for just $1. Scheduled to compete will be the Outlaw Pro Stocks, IMCA Sport Modifieds, Mini Stocks and the Outlaw Open Comp division. For further information, go to www.siskiyoumotorspeedway.com.