Jorgensen, Hibbard Win Open Wheel Showcase At Southern Oregon Speedway

White City, Oregon…May 26…Jonathan Jorgenson won the 25 lap Northwest Focus Midget Main Event Saturday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. Jorgenson took the lead from defending series champion Tristin Thomas on lap six and was never seriously threatened after that. The race had two early caution flags before going non stop for the final 24 laps. Following Jorgensen and T. Thomas in the Top 5 were Garrett Thomas, Eric Turner and Evan Margeson

Bailey Hibbard scored the victory in the 25 lap Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Car Main Event. Bailey led all the way, at times closely challenged by his father David Hibbard as they worked traffic. However, the son beat the father for a well earned victory. Eric Turner finished third ahead of 12th starter Jeffrey Hudson and Merissa Henson. 61 year old Calvin Hibbard was noteworthy in beating son David and grandson Bailey for his first heat race win.

Guy Tow Jr won the 20 lap SODCA Dwarf Car Main Event. Tow led all the way and was never seiously challenged. Mason Lewman won a three car battle for second ahead of Ryan Smith and Chad Cardoza. Previous winner Josh King finished fifth.

Dusty Trotter won his first 20 lap OTRO Hardtop Main Event. Trotter moved into second on lap six and gained the lead when leader Justin Krossman spun in Turn 4 on lap 15. Jay Smith closed in on the last lap for a second place finish ahead of Mark Minter, Jamie Britton and Bill Trotter.

Racing resumes next Saturday night with the 6th Annual Roger Haudenshild Tribute Race. Increased purse money will be offered for the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds and Calculated Comfort Outlaw Pro Stocks. Also on the card will be the Late Models, Southern Oregon Dwarf Cars and JOAT Labs Hornets. Plus, crack-the-whip races and Bike and Family Fun Center gift card giveaways for the kids. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

Northwest Focus Midgets

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Garrett Thomas, Jonathan Jorgensen, Keoni Teixera, Eric Turner. A Dash (6 Laps)-Matt Loving. B Dash (6 Laps)-Johnathan Jorgensen. B Main (15 Laps)-Nick Evans, Jeremiah Franklin, Guy Tow Sr. Main Event (25 Laps)-Jonathan Jorgensen, Tristin Thomas, Garrett Thomas, Eric Turner, Evan Margeson.

Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Calvin Hibbard, Enrique Jaime. Scramble (6 Laps)-Bailey Hibbard. Main Event (25 Laps)-Bailey Hibbard, David Hibbard, Eric Turner, Jeffrey Hudson, Merissa Henson.

Southern Oregon Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Camden Robustelli, Josh King, Mason Lewman. A Dash (6 Laps)-Brock Peters. B Dash (8 Laps)-Ryan Smith. Main Event (20 Laps)-Guy Tow Jr, Mason Lewman, Ryan Smith, Chad Cardoza, Josh King.

OTRO Hardtops

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Justin Krossman. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Jason Smith. Main Event (20 Laps)-Dusty Trotter, Jason Smith, Mark Minter, Jamie Britton, Bill Totter.