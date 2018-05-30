Jake Bubak Tops NCRA Sprints

Jake Bubak Claims First-Career NCRA Sprint Victory

Park City, Kansas – May 26, 2018 – Arvada, Colorado driver Jake Bubak took advantage of race-long leader Jeremy Campbells encounter with lapped traffic to claim his first career National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products sprint car victory Saturday night at 81 Speedway in “prelude to Maynia” and a combined effort with the Texas-based NCRA Sprint Car Bandits.

Campbell and Kyle Clark started on the front row for the twenty-five-lap feature with Campbell, aboard the family owned Dan’s Cycles, Scotts Well Service, BEPC, Knoche Farms, JP Agronomy, HRP, DMI, Penske sponsored #10c, taking the lead as the green flag fell.

The Wichita veteran had his Schroeder powered Maxim chassis dialed in as he had lapped up to eleventh place up to the final lap before a lapped car hit the backstretch wall. Don Droud, Jr., Fred Mattox, Junior Jenkins and Colby Estes were involved in the melee.

Bubak inherited the lead on the final restart and would hold off Clark to claim his second career 360-ci victory and first with the series. Clark settled for a series-best second place finish while thirteenth starting J.D. Johnson and his: Auto Craft, Evans, Relloy USA, Andale Construction, Alternative Pest Control sponsored #98 finished an impressive third. Seventh-starting Jeff Stasa came home fourth aboard the family owned; Jeff Stasa Motorsports, SBR Motorsports, Keizer Wheels, Simpson, Young Tool Company, Wix Filters, CP Carrillo, 5D Composites, Penske Shocks #91 while current Sprint Car Bandits point leader Michael Day worked his way up from ninth to round out the top five.

NCRA/NCRA Sprint Car Bandits

81 Speedway/Park City, Kansas

May 26, 2018

16 Cars

1st Heat: 1) 9S-Kyle Clark, [1]; 2) 72E-Colby Estes, [2]; 3) 1X-Don Droud Jr, [5]; 4) 2-Michael Day, [3]; 5) 1J-Danny Jennings, [7]; 6) 98-J.D. Johnson, [4]; 7) 6-Kaden Taylor, [8]; 8) 20G-Jake Greider, [6]

2nd Heat: 1) 10C-Jeremy Campbell, [4]; 2) 26M-Fred Mattox, [2]; 3) 91-Jeff Stasa, [3]; 4) 9X-Jake Bubak, [7]; 5) 72- Ray Seeman, [1]; 6) 92JJ.R. Topper, [8]; 7) 23-Junior Jenkins, [6]; 8) 118-Scott Evans, [5]

A Feature: 1) 9X-Jake Bubak, [4]; 2) 9S-Kyle Clark, [2]; 3) 98-J.D. Johnson, [13]; 4) 91-Jeff Stasa, [7]; 5) 2-Michael Day, [9]; 6) 26M-Fred Mattox, [6]; 7) 10C-Jeremy Campbell, [1]; 8) 20G-Jake Greider, [15]; 9) 1J-Danny Jennings, [8]; 10) 72-Ray Seeman, [11]; 11) 92JJ.R. Topper, [10]; 12) 1X-Don Droud Jr, [3]; 13) 72E-Colby Estes, [5]; 14) 23-Junior Jenkins, [14]; 15) 6-Kaden Taylor [12]; 16) 116-Scott Evans [16].