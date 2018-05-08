Green to Drop On URSS 2018 Season this Saturday

This Saturday night, May 12th, the United Rebel Sprint Series will begin their 13th season of competition as they visit the state of Colorado for the Colorado Spring Showdown at Phillips County Raceway in Holyoke, Co. This is a rescheduled race after their first attempt was snowed out on April 14th.

Leading the Rebels into the state of Colorado will be last years Myer’s Engines National Champion, Zach Blurton from Quinter, KS, who has already competed in several events this year in Oklahoma, Nebraska and Missouri. Also planning on the tow all the way from the state of Oklahoma will be Ty Williams who has also competed in several races in Oklahoma. Along with these will be a large contingency of drivers including Liberal KS hotshoes, Steven Richardson, Tracey Hill, Koby Walters and 2 time DCRP Champion Taylor Velasquez. With the URSS and Dodge City Raceway Park working together this year on scheduling, a great contingent of Dodge City Cars will be also be attending including 2 time URSS Champion Brian Herbert, Tyler and Jordan Knight and several others who will chase the full URSS Schedule this season. Kansas will be well represented with a host of other drivers also planning to make the tow. Drivers from the state of Nebraska with intent to compete will be McCooks, Darren Berry and North Plattes John Webster and Tom Belsky.

Waiting for all the out of state drivers and chomping at the bit to get some racing started and defend their turf will also be a huge group from the state of Colorado including veteran drivers Nick Haygood, Todd Plemons, Coby Pearce and Lonnie Cox along with young guns, Austin Mclean, Buddy Tubbs, Nick Nichols and many others.

Look for this to be one of the biggest and best Sprint Car shows Colorado has had for many years as the winner will take home the $1000 winners share with $200 to start the Myers Engines URSS National A feature.

Along with the URSS Rebel Sprints will be IMCA Stock Cars, Modifieds, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Compacts and Dwarfs. Races start at 6pm Mountain Time.