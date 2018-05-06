First CNS Super Late Model Feature of 2018 goes to Eggleston

(May 5th 2018, Dacono CO) On a gorgeous spring night at Colorado National Speedway fans settled in for the IECRM Energizing the Rockies night featuring the Gillett Vet Clinic Super Late Models, Mountain States Fire Protection Mod Coupes, the Supermodifieds, and the Witthar Racing Trains. A huge field of Super Late Models was on hand for their first race of 2018 and it was Erie Colorado’s own Chris Eggleston who led every lap and found himself in winner’s circle when the checkered flag flew.

Gillett Vet Clinic Super Late Models

With such a large field of Gillett Vet Clinic Super Late Models NASCAR officials decided to extend the feature event by 10 laps giving the drivers 50 laps to figure out who was fastest. Kyle Ray in the bright orange #58 was on the pole and on the first lap spun down the back straight sending cars in every direction to avoid him. Amazingly the entire field missed hitting the 58 car and a restart was in order.

After the race got under way #22 Chris Eggleston snagged the lead with #9 Justin Simonson not far behind. At the 20 lap mark #29 Matt Brunker spun and brought out the caution and eventually a red flag for oil all around the surface of the speedway. After the cleanup the race resumed but bad news struck for last year’s champion Darren Robertson as he pulled off the speedway while running a strong 3rd position in a car borrowed from Conner Snow.

With both Ray and Robertson having technical issues this left Eggleston and Simonson all alone and well in control of the race. The best action on the track was the race for 3rd between #42 Mark Neff, #12 Bruce Yackey, #91 Chris Atkinson and surprising rookie #24 Cody Dempster. Atkinson seemed to gain strength as the event neared completion as he powered by the 24, 12, and 42 to snag an impressive 3rd place finish.

Besides Atkinson’s great run both Dempster and #82 Michael Scott thrilled the crowd coming from the rear to the finish in the top 10. For Dempster who is normally in the Legend Car series it was his first Super Late Model race and grabbed a very well earned 6th place finish.

But nobody was in Eggleston’s league as his silky smooth driving style allowed him to lead all 50 laps and take home the first Super Late Model feature of 2018. Simonson was the runner-up while Atkinson took 3rd. 4th place was Mark Neff and Bruce Yackey rounded out the top 5.

FEATURE: #22 Chris Eggleston

FAST DASH: #11 Darren Robertson

DASH: #84 Matt Zwingleberg

QUICK TIME: #22 Chris Eggleston 16.381

Mountain States Fire Protection Mod Coupes

Only six Mod Coupes took the green flag for a 20 lap feature event which was the first for the Coupes in the 2018 season. Making matters even worse there was a bad crash after just a couple laps into the feature. The accident occurred when the field bunched up in turn 4 and caused #55 Gary Land to make hard impact with the wall. While Gary was uninjured his car was destroyed. #48 Michael Cox was also damaged in the incident and was taken away on a wrecker.

After the race resumed it was Adam Deines in the #3d who came roaring up from the last row to pass #22 Chris Eggleston, #98 Frank Denning Jr., and #90d Frank Denning the 3rd to take the lead and never look back. Since jumping in the red 3 Mod Coupe Deines has been unbeatable winning the past 4 feature events in a row dating back to July 8th of 2017.

FEATURE: #3 Adam Deines

FAST DASH: #98 Frank Denning II

QUICK TIME: #3 Adam Deines 16.655

Supermodifieds

Randy Whitman in the yellow #34 put a half of a lap between himself and his nearest competition to win the first Supermodified race of 2018. Whitman was on a rail as he attacked the 3/8ths paved oval of Colorado National Speedway. The lone battle on the track was between #13 Ricky Otts and #1j Luke Johnson. Otts who was the 2017 champ was able to eventually secured the runner-up position from Johnson.

FEATURE: #34 Randy Whitman

FAST DASH: #1j Luke Johnson

QUICK TIME: #13 Ricky Otts 14.918

Witthar Racing Trains

The combination of driver and brakeman Jared Wall and Terri Pugilse picked up the 2018 season right where they left off in 2017 by dominating another Witthar Racing Trains feature event. Six Trains took the green flag and thrilled the fans with their crazy near out of control style for 7 laps of fun. The Trains will be back in action Sunday May 27th for the second day of the Memorial Weekend Special event.

FEATURE: #86 Last Call

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Super Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

2. 9 Justin Simonson Wheatridge

3. 91 Chris Atkinson Cheyenne

4. 42 Mark Neff Berthoud

5. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

6. 24 Cody Dempster (R) Parker

7. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne

8. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

9. 80 Ray Daniels Monument

10. 53 Nathan Gasser Lochbuie

11. 19 Matthew Martinez Parker

12. 27 Roger Avants Littleton

13. 84 Matt Zwingleberg Parker

14. 22X Mark Jones Denver

15. 6D Rick Duckworth (R) Arvada

16. 14A Alejandro Ortiz (R) Denver

17. 29 Matt Brunker Lakewood

18. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton

19. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

20. 2 Royal Scott Platteville

Mod Coupes

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 3d Adam Deines Longmont

2. 90D Frank Denning III Golden

3. 22 Chris Eggleston

4. 98 Frank Denning Jr Arvada

5. 48 Michael Cox Englewood

6. 55 Gary Land Littleton

DNS 43 Matt Pierce* Platteville

Supermodifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 34 Randy Whitman Ft. Collins

2. 13 Ricky Otts New Caney TX

3. 1j Luke Johnson Bennett

4. 4 Harry Stone

DNS 52 Floyd Schiller Hudson

Trains

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 86 Last Call Jared and Terri

2. 13 Crazy Train Taylor and Stephanie

3. 26 Slam Trak Fri and RyRy

4. 311 Bipolar Express Cassie and Glenna

5. 5 Hearse Train Alex and Alegra

6. 8 Anger Management Kelly and Nic