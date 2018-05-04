Dover Starting Line Up

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
DOVER, Del. (May 4, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. left a little on the table in Turn 4 at Dover Speedway on Friday yet still qualified third in preparation for Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism NASCAR Cup Series race.
Truex’s No. 78 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota ran a lap of 22.867 seconds at 157.432 mph on the high-banked concrete 1-mile oval. He will start on the inside of Row 2 for the 400-lap, 400-mile race. It will be the seventh time in this season’s 11 races that Truex has qualified in the top 5.
“Yeah, turn 4 we just got a little too tight both second and third round,” said Truex. “Thought maybe second round I could just drive the car a little different. If it hit it right, we’d be really good and I had an awesome lap going until I got there that last round. I thought I had a shot at it and just got tight off (turn) 4 again, so missed it a little bit there, but overall it was another good solid day for us on a Friday.”
The Furniture Row Racing driver was sixth in round 2 (22.948, 156.876) and third in round 1 (22.977, 156.678).
Kyle Larson earned the pole position.
Starting Line Up
NASCAR Cup Series
AAA 400 Drive for Autism
Dover
1 – Kyle Larson
2 – Kevin Harvick
3 – Martin Truex Jr.
4 – Kyle Busch
5 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
6 – Chase Elliott
7 – Daniel Suarez
8 – Brad Keselowski
9 – Kurt Busch
10 – Denny Hamlin
11 – Erik Jones
12 – Clint Bowyer
13 – Aric Almirola
14 – Ryan Blaney
15 – Alex Bowman
16 – Chris Buescher
17 – William Byron
18 – Joey Logano
19 – Jimmie Johnson
20 – Paul Menard
21 – Ryan Newman
22 – Trevor Bayne
23 – Jamie McMurray
24 – Matt DiBenedetto
25 – Kasey Kahne
26 – Darrell Wallace Jr.
27 – Austin Dillon
28 – AJ Allmendinger
29 – Michael McDowell
30 – Ty Dillon
31 – Ross Chastain
32 – David Ragan
33 – Landon Cassill
34 – Reed Sorenson
35 – Gray Gaulding
36 – Derrike Cope
37 – Cody Ware
38 – Corey Lajoie
