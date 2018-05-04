Dover Starting Line Up

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

DOVER, Del. (May 4, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. left a little on the table in Turn 4 at Dover Speedway on Friday yet still qualified third in preparation for Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism NASCAR Cup Series race.

Truex’s No. 78 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota ran a lap of 22.867 seconds at 157.432 mph on the high-banked concrete 1-mile oval. He will start on the inside of Row 2 for the 400-lap, 400-mile race. It will be the seventh time in this season’s 11 races that Truex has qualified in the top 5.

“Yeah, turn 4 we just got a little too tight both second and third round,” said Truex. “Thought maybe second round I could just drive the car a little different. If it hit it right, we’d be really good and I had an awesome lap going until I got there that last round. I thought I had a shot at it and just got tight off (turn) 4 again, so missed it a little bit there, but overall it was another good solid day for us on a Friday.”

The Furniture Row Racing driver was sixth in round 2 (22.948, 156.876) and third in round 1 (22.977, 156.678).

Kyle Larson earned the pole position.



Starting Line Up

NASCAR Cup Series

AAA 400 Drive for Autism

Dover

1 – Kyle Larson

2 – Kevin Harvick

3 – Martin Truex Jr.

4 – Kyle Busch

5 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

6 – Chase Elliott

7 – Daniel Suarez

8 – Brad Keselowski

9 – Kurt Busch

10 – Denny Hamlin

11 – Erik Jones

12 – Clint Bowyer

13 – Aric Almirola

14 – Ryan Blaney

15 – Alex Bowman

16 – Chris Buescher

17 – William Byron

18 – Joey Logano

19 – Jimmie Johnson

20 – Paul Menard

21 – Ryan Newman

22 – Trevor Bayne

23 – Jamie McMurray

24 – Matt DiBenedetto

25 – Kasey Kahne

26 – Darrell Wallace Jr.

27 – Austin Dillon

28 – AJ Allmendinger

29 – Michael McDowell

30 – Ty Dillon

31 – Ross Chastain

32 – David Ragan

33 – Landon Cassill

34 – Reed Sorenson

35 – Gray Gaulding

36 – Derrike Cope

37 – Cody Ware

38 – Corey Lajoie

.f