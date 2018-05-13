Deubert Wins Late Model Debut At Southern Oregon Speedway

White City, Oregon…May 12…Miles Deubert won the 20 lap Late Model Main Event Saturday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. Deubert is the 2014 Street Stock champion and this was his debut in a Late Model. John Dees led six laps before a solo spin in Turn 3 ended his run up front. Reigning champion Nathan Augustine led at that point and had a half straightaway lead when Deubert took second on lap 11. Deubert steadily closed in on Augustine and made his winning pass in Turn 4 of the 20th lap. Deubert won ahead of Augustine. John Dees made a last lap pass on Mike Linder for third as Garrett Dees rounded out the Top 5

Young Ashtin Hedges won his six lap JOAT Labs Hornets heat race and led all 20 laps in winning his first 20 lap Main Event. Jason Stoutenburgh ran closely behind Hedges for the entire distance but could not make the pass. Last week’s winner Brandon Wonsyld passed Stoutenburgh on the last lap to finish second as Stoutenburgh settled for third ahead of Jenna Hedges and Tim Hedges.

Eric Aos won the 20 lap Valley Stor All Late Model Lites Main Event and six lap heat race. Aos led all 20 laps and won by a wide margin as Charlie Eaton outran Dusty Aos to finish second. Greg Arnold was fourth.

Rick Wagner won the 20 lap Pro 4 West Modified Main Event. Heat race winner Barry Lampert led for 12 laps before Wagner made a low pass in Turn 2 to take the lead. Wagner led the rest of the way and won ahead of Lampert, Thomas Ferrando, Chris Tofte and Papa Tom Ferrando.

David Steele won his second straight 20 lap Mini Stock Main Event. Steele won the four lap Trophy Dash and six lap heat race. He led all 20 laps to win ahead of Kristopher Mix, Hunter Magnan and Michael McCloud. After a hard crash in Turn 2 in the heat race, Steve Goetz and Cameron Hall scratched from the Main Event.

Dave Sauer won the Destruction Derby.

Racing resumes next week with the Iron Giant Street Stocks, Late Models, Mini Stocks, Valley Stor All Late Model Lites and SODCA Dwarf Cars. There is also a big Kart racing event on the smaller track on Friday night and Saturday morning. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

