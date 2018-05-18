CNS Cancels May 19th Race

Colorado National Speedway announced on their website today that this Saturday night’s race has been canceled. Citing a cold and wet wether forecast CNS made the call early to allow folks to make other weekend plans.

The next scheduled race at CNS is Memorial Day weekend with a two day race featuring FIREWORKS both nights. Saturday May 26th it’s the Super Late Models, Grand American Modifieds, Super Stocks and Pure Stocks and finally the Figure 8s. On Sunday May 27th it’s the Pro Trucks, Late Models, Legends, Bandoleros, and Trains.