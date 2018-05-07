Chadwick, Newton, Oreta Win Antioch Speedway Main Events

Antioch, CA…May 5…Kellen Chadwick scored the victory in the 20 lap All Star series A Modified Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. Chadwick was fast all night and also won his 8 lap heat race. After starting third in the feature, Chadwick managed to move into the lead early on. Once he got in front, there was no stopping him in posting the impressive victory. Scott Busby and rookie Buddy Kniss had a spirited dual for second late in the race, but Kniss spun and fell back as Busby finished second ahead of reigning champion Bobby Motts Jr, Jeffrey Faulkner and Sean O’Gara.

Shannon Newton won his first 20 lap Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event. Rick Panfili continued his hard-luck season as he spun in Turn 4 and collected previous winner Alan Miranda for a complete restart. With both drivers out of the event, Newton bolted past Roy Fisher for the lead at the green flag. Newton was fast and pulled away after two yellow flags during the first half of the race. On a lap 10 restart, Bob Newberry took second from Fisher. However, Newberry was no match for the flying Newton, who took the checkered flag in first. Fisher won a good battle with Brandon Burd to finish third as Kevin Box rounded out the Top 5.

Kimo Oreta scored his first win of the season in the 20 lap Limited Late Model Main Event. The reigning champion drove the Sundrop Racing #15 car into the lead early on and set a blistering pace. Mark Garner spun early but managed to get up to second. Unfortunately, he stalled in Turn 4 with five laps to go, and Ryan Cherezian took up pursuit of Oreta. There was no stopping Oreta as he won ahead of Cherezian, Mike Walko, Chad Hammer and John Evans.

Michael Cooper won his third 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event of the season. Travis Rangel paced the first five laps before spinning in Turn 4, putting Cooper into the lead over Cameron Swank. Cooper and Swank had a good battle for most of the race, but Cooper began to pull away. Even a lap 18 caution flag couldn’t stop Cooper from winning ahead of Swank, John Wacht, Chris Sorensen and Sid Smith Jr.

Mike Corsaro won an eventful 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event. This was his third win of the year. The race had difficulty getting started as heat race winner Miranda Chappa and Charlie Correia each spun after leading a lap. Corsaro started back in 10th, but he took the lead on the lap three restart. David Rosa quickly moved up to second, but he was no match for Corsaro, who led the rest of the way in victory. Correia came back to finish third ahead of Mario Marquez and 2010 champion Jerry Doty.

All Star Series racing continues next Saturday night with A Modifieds, B Modifieds, Limited Late Models, Hobby Stocks and Dwarf Cars all scheduled. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Antioch Speedway Race Results

All Star Series

A Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Bobby Motts Jr, Shawn DeForest, Kellen Chadwick. Main Event (20 laps)-Chadwick, Scott Busby, Motts, Jeffrey Faulkner, Sean O’Gara, Raymond Lindeman, DeForest, Chris Sewieke, Buddy Kniss, Bobby Montalvo.

Wingless Spec Sprints

Heat winners (8 Laps)-Bob Newberry, Shannon Newton. Main Event (20 laps)-Newton, Newberry, Roy Fisher, Brandon Burd, Kevin Box, McKenzie Newton, Rick Panfili, Alan Miranda.

Limited Late Models

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Mark Garner. Main Event (20 laps)-Kimo Oreta, Ryan Chrezian, Mike Walko, Chad Hammer, John Evans, Mark Garner, Mike Gustafson.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Sid Smith Jr, Joe Ridgeway Sr, Anthony Vigna. Main Event (20 Laps)-Michael Cooper, Cameron Swank, John Wacht, Chris Sorensen, Smith, Vigna, Billy Garner, Don Phillips, Russell Shearer, Breanna Troen.

Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Miranda Chappa, Josh Miller. Main Event (20 Laps)-Mike Corsaro, David Rosa, Charlie Correia, Mario Marquez, Jerry Doty, Chappa, Chris Becker, Troy Stevenson, Roberto Monroy, Mike Silva.