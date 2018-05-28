Chadwick, Clymens, Swank Win Antioch Speedway Features

Antioch, CA…May 26…Kellen Chadwick scored the 20 lap All Star Series A Modified Main Event win Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. The division produced a big 24 car count, and Chadwick shared the front row of the Main Event with Jeff Olschowka. Olschowka surprised Chadwick on the start, but a lap three restart gave Chadwick the opportunity to make an inside move into the lead in Turn 4. Once Chadwick got the lead, he was never really challenged in victory. On a restart with three laps to go, Olschowka had his hands full trying to hold off Jeff Decker and mid-pack starter Nick DeCarlo for second. However, Olschowka kept his cool and grabbed the runnerup finish ahead of DeCarlo, Richard Papenhausen and Decker.

Point leader Trevor Clymens captured his third B Modified Main Event victory. After the race struggled with four yellow flags in the first lap, Doff Cooksey settled into the lead ahead of Sharp Shooter winner Guy Ahlwardt and Clymens. Ahlwardt made an inside pass exiting Turn 4 of the 10th lap to take the lead. Cooksey got out of shape down the front straight away, allowing Clymens to settle into second. The lead duo battled fiercely for the lead, and a yellow flag flew with six laps to go. Clymens got a good run on the outside on the restart lap and made the pass for the lead down the backstretch. Ahlwardt was making a bid to regain the lead as they approached the white flag, only to be given a yellow as there was another crash in Turn 2. On the restart, Ahlwardt discovered that he had a flat tire but he continued. Clymens led the final lap for the victory, followed by KC Keller, Cooksey, Robby Senn and Tony Peffer.

Brad Furr picked up the win in the 20 lap Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event. Furr is a two-time champion at Watsonville, and he raced around front row starters Art McCarthy and Matt DeMartini early on. Jacob Tuttle found his way into second, but he was no match for the flying Furr, who scored the impressive victory. McCarthy settled for third ahead of DeMartini and Billy Aton.

Reigning Hobby Stock champion Cameron Swank won the 20 lap Main Event. It was his first win of the season after four second place finishes so far this year. Rookie Tanis Rangel led a couple of laps before Swank swept past for the lead. Billy Garner finally took second from Rangel halfway through the race, but he surrendered that position to mid pack starter Chris Bennett on a lap 15 restart. There was no stopping Swank as he sped to the victory with Chris Bennett a career best second. Garner was a career best best third as the returning Bob Bennett and Michael Cooper completed the Top 5 at the checkered flag.

Kevin Miraglio won his second 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event of the season. The 2016 champion raced into the lead early on. A restart with two laps to go proved to be interesting. Second place David Michael Rosa made an attempt to get around Miraglio, but Devan Kammermann charged past him to take the second position behind the flying Miraglio. Rosa settled for third ahead of his father, David Rosa, and fifth place finisher Miranda Chappa.

Next week, All Star Series racing continues with DIRTcar Late Models, Wingless Spec Sprints, B Modifieds, Limited Late Models and Hobby Stocks. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

All Star Series

A Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Kellen Chadwick, Jeff Olschowka, Bobby Motts Jr, Jeff Decker. B Main (12 Laps)-Carl Berendsen II, Trent Wentworth, Duane Cleveland, John McDougall, Josh Combs. Main Event (20 Laps)-Chadwick, Olschowka, Nick DeCarlo, Richard Papenhausen, Decker, Motts, Brian Cass, Berendsen, Chris Lewis, Cleveland.

B Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-KC Keller, Trevor Clymens. Sharp Shooter Race (12 Laps)-Guy Ahlwardt, Clymens, Tommy Fraser. Main Event (25 Laps)- Clymens, Keller, Doff Cooksey, Robby Senn, Tony Peffer, Ron Brown, Ahlwardt, Joe Salvi, Ryan DeForest, Anthony Giuliani.

360 Sprint Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Billy Aton, Brad Furr. Main Event (20 Laps)-Furr, Jacob Tuttle, Art McCarthy, Matt DeMartini, Aton, David Dias, Tim Burcher.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Chris Sorensen, Cameron Swank. Main Event (20 Laps)- Swank, Chris Bennett, Billy Garner, Bob Bennett, Michael Cooper, Sorensen, Anthony Vigna, Philip Oreta, Breanna Troen, Tanis Rangel.

Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-David Michael Rosa, Josh Miller. Main Event (20 Laps)-Kevin Miraglio, Devan Kammermann, David Michael Rosa, David Rosa, Miranda Chappa, Mario Marquez, Tony Carmignani, Mike Corsaro, Paul Altorre, Charlie Correia.