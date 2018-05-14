Berendsen, Clymens, Gustafson Win Antioch Speedway Races

Antioch, CA…May 12…Carl Berendsen II scored the impressive victory in the 20 lap All Star Series A Modified Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. A two-time champion at the speedway, Berendsen grabbed the lead on lap two as early leader Bobby Montalvo broke his steering in Turn 2. After that, Berendsen charged ahead after every yellow flag and was never really threatened in winning the race. The battle all race long was between Kellen Chadwick and Trent Wentworth. The two ran most of the race side by side, and Chadwick finally slipped low in Turn 4 of the 17th lap to grab the second position for good. Wentworth settled for third ahead of incoming point leader Bobby Motts Jr and Sean O’Gara.

Current point leader Trevor Clymens won a good battle with Brent Curran for his second 20 lap B Modified Main Event win of the season. Clymens and Curran each won their heat races and started on the front row. Curran raced into the lead at the start with Clymens a close second. After a lap five yellow flag, Curran and Clymens continued their battle and pulled away from the pack. As they exited Turn 4 of the 14th lap, there was slight contact between Clymens and Curran, allowing Clymens to move ahead for the lead. Clymens caught traffic in the final two laps but was able to make the right moves to win just ahead of Curran. Kenny Shrader won a good battle with Mark Garner and Chuck Golden for the third place finish.

Chris Sorensen won a race long battle with reigning champion Cameron Swank for his third 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event win of the season. Sorensen took the lead from Tanis Rangel when Rangel pushed high exiting Turn 2 of the third lap. Swank gained second in Turn 4, and the battle was on. A red flag flew moments later when Don Phillips hit the back wall and rolled. Sorensen led Swank on the restart, and the two stretched their lead to a half a straightaway before the final yellow flag on lap 10. The battle resumed on the restart, but Sorensen drove a flawless race and would not relinquish the lead to Swank. Rangel scored his best finish in third ahead of John Wacht and heat race winner Billy Garner.

Mike Gustafson won the 20 lap Limited Late Model Main Event to become the fourth different winner in four races. Gustafson has now won over 50 features in this class. Gustafson got the lead, but he still had his hands full battling Mike Walko, Brian Zachary and heat race winner Mark Garner. However, Gustafson was up to the challenge and took the checkered flag ahead of Walko. Garner made a late move around Zachary for third as Chad Hammer finished fifth.

Point leader Mike Corsaro had a little bit of luck on his side in winning the 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event. For much of the race, it appeared as if Miranda Chappa would be the winner. Chappa led from the get-go as Corsaro, David Rosa and heat race winner Travis Hensley had a good battle going for second. Hensley spun for a lap 14 yellow flag, collecting Rosa among others. Chappa led Corsaro on the restart, but Chappa spun in Turn 2 with four laps remaining. Corsaro held the lead at that point and led the rest of the way for his fourth win of the year. Mario Marques was a career-best second ahead of ageless veteran Charlie Correia, Chappa and Chris Mello.

The excitement continues next Saturday night during the Contra Costa County Fair as the All Star Series Wingless Spec Sprints and Hobby Stocks will be competing. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial race results

All Star Series

A Modifieds

Heat winners (8 laps)-Kellen Chadwick, Nick DeCarlo. Main Event (20 laps)-Carl Berendsen II, Chadwick, Trent Wentworth, Bobby Motts Jr, Sean O’Gara, DeCarlo, John MacDougall. Bryan Lewis, David Zeiter, Buddy Kniss.

B Modifieds

Heat winners (8 Laps)-Trevor Clymens, Brent Curran. Main Event (20 laps)-Clymens, Curran, Kenny Shrader, Mark Garner, Chuck Golden, Al Johnson, Kevin Brown, Ryan DeForest, Matt Taylor, Randal Pfuhl.

Limited Late Models

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Mark Garner, Ryan Cherezian. Main Event (20 laps)-Mike Gustafson, Mike Walko, Mark Garner, Brian Zachary, Chad Hammer, Ryan Cherezian, Kimo Oreta, John Evans.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Cameron Swank, Billy Garner. Main Event (20 laps)-Chris Sorensen, Cameron Swank, Tanis Rangel, John Wacht, Billy Garner, Haley Gomez, Michael Cooper, Chris Vigna, Breanna Troen, Jordan Swank.

Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Travis Hensley, Mike Corsaro. Main Event (20 laps)-Mike Corsaro, Mario Marques, Charlie Correia, Miranda Chappa, Chris Mello, Troy Stevenson, Roberto Monroy, Lonnie Tekaat, David Rosa, Travis Hensley.