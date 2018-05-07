Baronian Wins Central Valley Mini Stock feature At Lemoore Raceway

Lemoore, CA…May 6…Making only his second start with the Central Valley Mini Stocks, Greg Baronian drove a flawless race to win the 25 lap Main Event Sunday afternoon at Lemoore Raceway. In his debut two weeks ago, Greg led several laps of the Main Event before finishing second. This time around, he took the lead at the start and led all the way for the win. His closest rival early on was his brother, Rod Baronian. Rod won the season opener and ran second in this race for six laps before mechanical issues sent him to the infield.

Rod Baronian’s departure put Randy Brown Jr into second. Brown was soon being challenged by reigning champion Danny Myrick. The race went 17 laps before the only incident brought out a red flag. Struggling with a loose condition, Ryan Doglione got together with Danny Myrick down the front straightaway, hit the turn one wall and rolled his car. Fortunately, Doglione was not injured.

Greg Baronian resumed command on the restart and led the remaining 13 tours of the one-fifth mile dirt oval for the victory. Danny Myrick managed to take second from Brown on the restart and would finish there as Brown settled for third. Dan Myrick finished fourth and Jeff Durant was fifth.

Greg Baronian topped the 15 car field in qualifying with a fast lap of 15.519. Danny Myrick was his closest challenger at 16.014. Ron Brown won his eight lap heat race with other heat wins recorded by Greg Baronian and Dan Myrick.

The Central Valley Mini Stocks would like to thank House of JuJu for sponsoring Sunday’s event. They return for a double header weekend in June. On June 9th, they race at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford and they return to Lemoore Raceway on June 10th. For further information, go to www.centralvalleyministocks.com or check out their Facebook page.