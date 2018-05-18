All – Star Qualifying Report

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

CONCORD, N.C. (May 18, 2018) – After not turning a lap of practice the entire day due to rain, Martin Truex Jr. qualified fifth for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Truex’s No. 78 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota ran the unique one round, three-laps-and-a-pit-stop format around the 1.5-mile oval in 128.944 seconds (2 min., 8.944 seconds) at 125.636 mph. This year’s All-Star Race participants will consist of the 17 drivers who qualified today, the winner of tomorrow’s Open and the winner of the fan vote after the Open. The 80-lap race will consist of four stages: 30 laps/20 laps/20 laps/10 laps.

“It’s a lot different than last year – the complete package, setup, everything and obviously we had zero laps to practice today,” said Truex. “I never even fired it up and backed it up out of the garage. Just didn’t expect it to be as good under braking as it was. Last year, we really fought with locking the rear wheels up through those bumps because pit road’s really rough and this year I got on there and I was like okay, I’m just going to be a little bit conservative and I went to step on the brake and I was like oh my god, I could’ve went like way farther, so I wish we had a second round. Last year it was two rounds. It was a good effort by the 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Camry crew for just coming in blind and not knowing anything about the setup and all that stuff. We’ll see what we can do with it.” (D.H. FRR/pr 5.18.18)

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

Charlotte Motor Speedway

1 – Matt Kenseth

2 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

3 – Clint Bowyer

4 – Kevin Harvick

5 – Martin Truex Jr.

6 – Ryan Blaney

7 – Kyle Busch

8 – Brad Keselowski

9 – Austin Dillon

10 – Joey Logano

11 – Jimmie Johnson

12 – Jamie McMurray

13 – Ryan Newman

14 – Denny Hamlin

15 – Kurt Busch

16 – Kyle Larson

17 – Kasey Kahne

