A Battle Back Effort Just One Short

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

CONCORD, N.C. (May 27, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. overcame two penalties to finish second in Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Furniture Row Racing driver crossed the finish line 3.823 seconds behind race winner Kyle Busch.

It was the second straight runner-up finish for Truex and his eighth top five in the first 13 races of the season. The second-place performance plus stage finishes of fourth, second and eighth lifted Truex from eighth to fifth in the driver point standings. There was an additional stage for this race.

Truex once again showed his muscle in the Coke 600, one of the crown jewels in the NASCAR Cup Series. In the last four Coke 600s, Truex has had finishes of fifth, first, third and second for a 2.75 average.

After finishing second in the first stage Truex was called for a pit-road speeding penalty which sent him back to 19th place in track position. On the ensuing pit stop while running 14th the Furniture Row Racing team was called for an uncontrollable tire, relegating Truex to 24th.

But the driver of the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota, which carried the name of Vietnam casualty 1st Lt. Arlen Del Richardson, tenaciously battled back by posting the majority of the fastest laps late in the race.

“It was a battle-back night for us,” Truex said. “It was a good effort to get the Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Camry to second after the speeding and pit road tire penalties. We had the second-best car all night and I don’t think anybody had anything for the 18 (Kyle Busch). We gained a little on him on that last run under green but, like I said, I think he was taking care of his car a little bit. Props to Kyle and props to this Furniture Row Racing team as well, for sticking with it all night.”

The longest race of the year (400 laps, 600 miles) was indeed a test of stamina.

“It was hot, that was the biggest thing,” Truex said. “Six hundred miles. It’s hot and it’s humid. These cars are so hot inside it’s crazy. You definitely have to be prepared. Sherry (Pollex, girlfriend) made me a special smoothie this morning that she said would give me strength and stay hydrated and I definitely think it did. I think I drank six gallons of water the last three days but that’s just what you have to do but I feel pretty good.”

Truex added, “It’s been a great week for sure. The White House visit (on Monday) was amazing and it’s been a good couple of weeks here in Charlotte. Aside from the crash in the All-Star race, we performed well, we had a great charity event (Catwalk for a Cause) and went to the White House. We’ve been busy but it’s been a lot of fun.” (DMF/FRRpr 5.28.18)

Results

Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte Motor Speedway.

1 – Kyle Busch

2 – Martin Truex Jr.

3 – Denny Hamlin

4 – Brad Keselowski

5 – Jimmie Johnson

6 – Jamie McMurray

7 – Kyle Larson

8 – Kurt Busch

9 – Alex Bowman

10 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

11 – Chase Elliott

12 – Clint Bowyer

13 – Aric Almirola

14 – Paul Menard

15 – Daniel Suarez

16 – Bubba Wallace Jr.

17 – Matt Kenseth

18 – Michael McDowell

19 – Erik Jones

20 – Kasey Kahne

21 – Ty Dillon

22 – Joey Logano

23 – AJ Allmendinger

24 – Ross Chastain

25 – David Ragan

26 – Corey Lajoie

27 – Parker Kligerman

28 – Landon Cassill

29 – Chris Buescher

30 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

31 – Gray Gaulding

32 – Timmy Hill

33 – BJ McLeod

34 – Austin Dillon

35 – Ryan Newman

36 – Ryan Blaney

37 – Matt DiBenedetto

38 – JJ Yeley

39 – William Byron

40 – Kevin Harvick

